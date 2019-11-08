LEAD HILL — Junior high basketball action on Thursday night was a one-sided affair as Bergman visited Lead Hill.
The Junior Panthers were aggressive early on offense while playing stout defense to finish with a 61-38 win.
Bergman jumped out to a 22-5 lead to end the first quarter and continued riding that offensive wave to a 39-11 advantage at halftime.
The Junior Panthers built on the lead slightly in the third and took a 55-26 edge into the final frame.
Lead Hill scored 12 points in the fourth while limiting Bergman to six points but it was the Junior Panthers who finished with the win.
Walker Patton and Mingo Kennedy led Bergman with 10 points apiece. Bryson Bauer and Kaden Ponder added seven points each, Brayden Oleson and Dylan Friend six apiece, Tristen Pritchett five, Gage Nuessner and Michael Jordan three each and Cody Sain and Zion Fultz two apiece.
