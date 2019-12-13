VALLEY SPRINGS — Junior High night at the Tiger Lair ended with a big win for the home team.
Alpena visited Valley Springs for basketball action in junior high action and the Junior Tigers took a 51-16 win over the Junior Leopards.
Valley Springs scored 10 points in the first frame behind three 3-pointers and a free throw while holding Alpena to six points.
Alpena could only manage a single field goal in the second period and the Junior Tigers put 11 points on the board to take a 21-8 lead at halftime.
The home team took over in the third period by adding 19 points to the scoreboard and limiting the Junior Leopards to six points.
Valley Springs began the fourth quarter holding a 40-14 advantage and outscored Alpena by an 11-2 mark to take the 51-16 win.
Jimmy Reed led the Junior Tigers with 15 points. Maddax Johnson added 12 points, Roberson nine, Levi Carey five, Nate Helms four, Kaden Horn three, Kelby Ply two and Dason Hensley one.
Hayden Allen scored 12 points to lead Alpena and Ethan Hilton added four points.
