There can never be enough tributes about Kobe Bryant. He’s been gone almost a week and social media is still releasing untold stories about him.
When I die, there will be some family and friends crying for a little while, but the rest of the world will forget about me less than 2 seconds after they skim past my obituary.
Sadly, that is also the case for the passengers that died alongside Kobe and his young daughter. However, those people are getting more recognition and prayers for their families than most people who pass from this life. I doubt they would want to be strung across the media anyways. I sure wouldn’t.
Some people can’t pay their respect without wanting to bring up the Colorado trial that never came to fruition with Kobe.
I have my opinions about all of his accused transgressions but they’re not going to end up in print. He was a sinful human being just like the rest of us. I’d like to think that when I pass away, people will have better things to talk about than all the mistakes and stupid things I did in my life. Much less, fault me for being recognized and famous because of how great I was at the trade that I practiced. I doubt I’ll have that problem though.
I’ll leave the negative reflections toward people like Hitler and the terrorists.
It was refreshing to hear that Kobe and his daughter were leaving church the morning that the accident happened. They actually showed up for church to take part in communion before the sun came up so that they could get in all of the things that were requested of them that day.
He was allegedly always the first one to show up to everything and the last one to leave. It was even noted in all his ventures after his playing days.
Kobe may be the only person that I didn’t know on a personal level that I’ve ever shed a tear for upon hearing of his death.
Kobe filled the shoes of Michael Jordan at a time when I didn’t think the shoes of the greatest player to play the game would ever be filled again.
It was neat to see the way that he was an ambassador to the sport long after his last game. He had a huge influence on the women’s game of basketball and is still an icon across the globe in many facets.
Despite the fact that he retired from the game over 4 years ago, even the little kids in the world know who he is. That didn’t happen with Jordan the way that Kobe’s influence is still affecting the game.
People who knew him personally were greatly affected because he brought the most out of people simply because he expected the most from himself.
That’s just one way that he’s being remembered.
I’m sad that he’s gone. Keep the tributes coming because it’s bringing awareness to a lot of things on many different levels.
All you haters can keep on hating. Just know that your crowd of followers is very small.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
