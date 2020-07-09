I’ve never hit a home run unless you count the ball going over the barbed wire fence in our backyard when I was a kid.
I’ve only dunked a basketball once on a 10-foot goal when I was 18 years old. But don’t leave me open behind the arc because I’ll tally three points instead of two.
One hand can probably count the amount of times that I’ve performed a high-speed serve on a tennis court. The rest all went over the fence.
Nobody has ever cheered because I scored a touchdown unless it was a church function and I was on the field with a bunch of young kids. Even then, the only cheering probably came from my wife as she rolled her eyes at my absurd shenanigans.
The hockey rink wasn’t my forte either. God was definitely looking after me the one time that I got on the ice and made a few circles.
I’ve hit a golf ball straight a few times in my life. I think I even got a birdie once.
There are some kids out there in our community who can probably exceed my aforementioned accolades with flying colors. There are probably some more kids who know exactly where I’m coming from.
Despite my lack of athletic stardom, God still has a purpose for my life and He has one for all of us.
But if we give up, then we may not ever reach our true potential.
Sadly, the world is trying to make a lot of people delay their opportunity to succeed in the name of safety.
As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Activities Association announced that they plan to resume activities and athletics this fall in accordance to their normal calendar.
Then came the disclaimer. Blah. Blah. Blah. But it could change at any moment.
The very narrow window that young kids have to maximize their sporting potential during high school could come crashing down. I sure hope that doesn’t happen.
Regardless, there are always positive things that we can successfully gravitate toward despite the forced limitations. There is a sky and they say that it’s the limit.
I do have three aces in disc golf and have been known to shoot under par on occasion.
I have near-perfect handwriting when I’m not rigorously taking notes at a ballgame. I’m a much better driver than most people on the road and I can do it without using my phone. I can probably build about anything with my hands and I could navigate with ease nearly any creek or river in a canoe. Don’t ask me to build a fire because it will be the biggest and best fire you’ve ever seen and it might melt the siding on the neighbor’s house.
Long story longer, make the best with what you have.
A wise man told me the other day that he “wanted to be the person that his dog thinks he is.”
If I had a dog that I actually liked, then I could absorb that better. But the metaphor behind that is quite a statement.
Dig down deep and be the best version of yourself. Don’t be like LeBron James.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
