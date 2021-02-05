Wednesday was national signing day and a Harrison football player let his choices be known.
Senior Cole Keylon signed a national letter-of-intent to play football next season at Harding University in Searcy.
The Goblin led Harrison to a lot of success on the gridiron this season and quarterbacked the team to the semifinals of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
Keylon has been on the field for Harrison in 25 percent of Harrison’s visits to the semifinals. He played a key part as a sophomore in 2018 and then again this season. The Goblins have made eight trips to the final four.
The choice of going to Harding was easy for Keylon.
“It is a perfect fit for me,” he said. “Everything about it feels like home.”
The 6-foot-0 player will be battling for a quarterback position.
“In high school I played quarterback and outside linebacker,” he said.
When asked if he was prepared to play in college, Keylon responded.
“Yes, I am ready to play college ball. However, I have significant improvements that need to be achieved before then.”
He discussed the improvement that he would have to make.
“Mainly, I will need to develop my body to where I am able to take hits from college athletes opposed to high school,” he said.
Football has been a great educational tool for Keylon.
“As corny as it may sound,” he started, “football has given me my work ethic and taught me to never quit.”
Keylon has found solace in football.
“It is a safe place,” he said. “I love everything about football. All stress leaves when I step on the field.”
This season Keylon was honored for his play.
“I was awarded the 5A-West back of the year award,” he said.
He was also selected to the All-State football team. As a sophomore, he was picked as an All-State player in baseball.
Keylon plays baseball for the Goblins. The team didn’t play his junior season because of COVID-19 concerns.
While at Harding, Keylon believes he will major in social science.
“I want to coach football,” he said of his career path.
Leaving Harrison will generate sadness for Keylon, but it will also create happy memories.
“I will miss my friends when I leave,” he said. “There was no better feeling than playing on Friday night with my best buds.”
The son of Chris and Marisa Keylon and the little brother of Jaycie had words of thanks to express.
“I would like to thank my parents and coaches for always being there for me and pushing me to take full advantage of my God given abilities,” he said.
