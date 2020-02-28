ALPENA — The Kingston boys missed the regional tournament last season.
Thursday night in Alpena, the Yellow Jackets had a good first game in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament. Kingston defeated Scranton, 62-44.
The Yellow Jackets built a big first half lead and then fought off a big Scranton run. Kingston put the game away in the final quarter.
Kingston used a member of its senior class and a member of its freshman class to put the Rockets down.
Gunnar Davis had started the fourth period with a basket to push the Yellow Jackets ahead by 17.
Scranton countered with a bucket that was answered by a Daylin Davidson basket after taking a pass from Avery Weaver.
The Rockets scored the next eight points and pulled to within eight of Kingston.
Kingston’s last 13 points were from senior Davis and freshman Canton Clark.
Davis started the streak with a bucket after another Weaver assist. Scranton countered to stay within eight points.
Davis then nailed a free throw followed by a Clark bucket after the youngster took the ball to the rim.
Davis added another charity toss before he scored on a low block basket.
Scranton missed another opportunity to score and Kingston netted another basket after Clark collected an offensive rebound.
The Rockets did score on the next trip. Kingston missed a shot, but Clark came down with another offensive rebound. He was fouled on the play.
At the free throw, Clark added a point to Kingston’s total. Over the last 1:49 of the game, Davis hit a shot and Clark scored one more time to put the game away.
Kingston jumped out to a 21-10 lead as Weaver hit three 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.
The Yellow Jacket lead was 34-21 at halftime.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Davis with 17 points. Weaver added 14, Clark 11, Zac Root eight, Will Clark six, Davidson four and Darian Alexander two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.