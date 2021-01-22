DEER — Wins are valuable as the higher seeds are being coveted leading up to the district tournaments.
Kingston and Deer each grabbed a 1A-1East victory on Thursday night at the home of the Antlers.
The senior boys game ended with Deer earning a 76-64 win while the senior girls contest went to the home team. The Lady Yellow Jackets took a 60-43 victory over the Lady Antlers.
In junior boys action, Kingston ran away with a 49-26 win.
Senior Boys
The Antlers slowly extended their advantage over Kingston as the night progressed and Deer improved its record with a 76-64 win.
Avery Young was hot early by scoring 11 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter to push Deer to a 19-17 lead at the first break.
The second quarter was a 22-point outing for the Antlers led by young contributing 12 points to the total.
Kingston stayed in the game thanks to Xander Stokes stroking three shots from behind the arc.
The Yellow Jackets went into halftime trailing by a 41-31 score and produced their best quarter of the night in the third.
Kingston outscored Deer by an 18-16 mark led by nine points from senior Trey Bowen.
The fourth period started with a 57-49 score in favor of Deer.
Landon Rhoades scored 10 points in the final period and Deer added another four points to its lead before the final buzzer.
Young’s 28 points led the way for Deer while Rhoades tallied 21 points. Dale Dotson, Kieran Carey and Keegan Middleton each contributed nine points for the Antlers.
Bowen was the top man for Kingston with 18 points. Payton Hartness scored 17 points, Zac Root 10, Stokes nine, Darian Alexander and Brayden Anderson five each.
Senior Girls
The game between the Lady Yellow Jackets and the Lady Antlers kept a reasonable distance between the two teams that Deer couldn’t fight back from. Kingston took the win with a 60-43 score.
Kingston came out of the gates putting the ball through the net by scoring 23 points and holding Deer to 11 in the first 8 minutes..
The second period was similar with Kingston outscoring the Lady Antlers by a 17-9 mark.
Second half action was more evenly matched.
Deer began the third period facing a 40-20 deficit and outscored Kingston by an 11-5 difference to bring the game to a 45-31 score to start the fourth.
Kingston found its offense and put 15 points up late while Deer was limited to 12.
Brooke Villines scored 18 points to lead Kingston. Renee Pittman added 15 points, Mellia Johnson 11, Hannah Johnson seven, Megan Parker three and Libbie Johnson, Jaidyn Head and Makenna Clemons two apiece.
Bryleigh Davis scored 14 points and Ashlyn Davis had 10 to lead Deer. Jade Williams added eight points, Ashlyn Denniston four, Jalyn Denniston three and Jessica Dotson and Olivia Stone two each.
Junior Boys
Each break in the game was a bigger lead for Kingston in the junior boys contest. The Junior Yellow Jackets finished with a 49-26 win.
Kingston’s lead was a 15-5 score at the first break and a 27-7 score at halftime.
Deer was outscored in the second half by a 22-19 score.
Chism Floyd scored 11 points for Kingston. Colton Clemons and Jaxon Woods adde nine each, Hunter Farrar and Eli Humphreys six each, Caleb Parker five and Ethan Clark three.
Deer had eight points from Blake Williams. Jacob Brown added seven, Ty Williams six, Tyson Davis three and Kadan Moore two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.