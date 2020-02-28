ALPENA — Kingston and Scranton girls met in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament. A trip to the state tournament was on the line.
Thursday night Scranton overcame a slow start, but could not finish it against Kingston as the Lady Yellow Jackets left the court with a 48-40 win.
Kingston had a comfortable 37-22 lead with just over 3 minutes left in the third period after Brooke Villines scored.
Scranton didn’t want their season to end. The Lady Rockets scored the last eight points of the frame which included back-to-back 3-pointers. They trailed by seven points at the end of the frame.
Making it a 10-0 run, Scranton scored the first basket of the final period.
At the 5:54 mark, Villines broke the Lady Rocket streak with a 3-pointer. It also marked nearly a 5 minute scoring drought for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Scranton used a backdoor cut two possessions later to pull within, 40-34.
However, Hannah Johnson of Kingston hit another long shot put the lead to nine points.
Scranton was not down. They matched the trey with one of their own.
Kingston was letting the air out of the ball and Scranton had no choice, but to foul.
Unfortunately, the Lady Rockets chose Renee Pittman. Pittman nailed two free threes with 1:46 left.
Scranton quickly scored, but the Lady Rockets fouled Pittman again.
Pittman hit both tosses again with exactly 1 minute left.
The Lady Yellow Jacket defense failed to score and had to foul Villines. Villines hit a free throw to make it a nine-point contest.
Kingston started the game with a 12-0 run. Mellia Johnson scored five points and Pittman added four. Libbie Johnson drained a trey to account for all 12 points for Kingston.
The Lady Rockets opened the second frame with two free throws, but Taylor Cott hit a 3-pointer followed by a Pittman trey. Mellia Johnson hit a free throw to extend Kingston lead to 19-2 with 5:49 left in the first half.
Scranton then started to play. The Lady Rockets ended the first half with a 13-4 run to pull into the lockerroom trailing, 23-15.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Pittman with 18. Hannah Johnson and Mellia Johnson added eight each, Villines six, Cott five and Libbie Johnson three.
