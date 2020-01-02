Overtime was needed for the only close game in the North Arkansas College Senior Girls Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.
The Kingston girls bested Western Grove to take a 59-57 win over the Lady Warriors.
In other girls action, Valley Springs scored 81 points in defeating Deer, 81-52.
Kingston 59, Western Grove 57, OT
Kingston used a solid fourth period and then won the overtime period to defeat Western Grove, 59-57.
The Lady Yellow Jackets turned to the 3-ball in the fourth period to forge a tie.
Entering the final quarter Western Grove had taken a 38-36 lead.
Brooke Villines started the final period with a long shot for Kingston that was followed by back-to-back Cheyanne Cannon buckets.
Western Grove got a bucket from Tru Cartwright that was followed by four straight points from Hailey Woods.
Kingston got another two more treys in the fourth, one each by Hannah Johnson and Renee Pittman.
Jordyn Jackson, Cartwright and Woods each had a bucket to offset the points and force a tie at the end of regulation.
Mellia Johnson started the overtime period with a free throw for Kingston. Cannon hit a bucket and Villines scored to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a two-point advantage as Woods connected on a three-point play for Western Grove.
Brooklynn Baker drained a trey for Western Grove, but it was not enough to answer the basket and free throw that was scored by Villines and the pair of charity tosses by Pittman to end the game.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Hannah Johnson with 20 points. Mellia Johnson added 15, Pittman 10, Cannon eight and Villines six.
Western Grove was led by Woods with 21 points. Amara Collins added 13, Cartwright 11, Baker and Jackson five each and Zalia Phillips two.
Valley Springs 81, Deer 52
Valley Springs scored 40 points in the first half on the way to posting an 81-52 win over Deer.
The Lady Tigers had 11 first period buckets with Cayley Patrick and Whitney Coffelt each draining a long bomb in the frame.
Haylie Fry had eight points in the first period for Valley Springs as the Lady Tigers led 24-2 as Ashlyn Davis had the two lone points for Deer in the first period.
Valley Springs led 24-2.
Deer found its offense in the second frame.
Ashlyn Denniston started the Lady Antler second with a score inside. That was followed by a basket from Jessica Dotson.
Davis drained a trey and Makyah Bushea scored before Davis ended the second frame for Deer with another bucket.
While Deer put 11 points on the board, Valley Springs was finding its range from the outside. Kamey Horn had two long shots and Coffelt and Mattie Watkins each contributed a 3-pointer as the Lady Tigers led at halftime, 40-13.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Fry with 14 points. Patrick added 13, Horn 11, Coffelt nine, Watkins, Richardson and Halle Miller eight each, Chloe Avery six and Maura Moore four.
Deer was led by Davis with 22 points. Denniston added 14, Bushea 10 and Dotson four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.