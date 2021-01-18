KINGSTON — All the 1A-1East wins at Kingston went to the home team on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets handed Deer a 54-48 loss.
In the senior girls game, Kingston earned a 78-39 victory. The junior girls game went to the Junior Lady Yellow Jackets, 34-33.
Senior Boys
A close game the whole way ended with Kingston taking the lead late and finishing with a 54-48 conference win.
Deer took the first period by a 10-8 score.
Both teams put 12 points on the board in the second quarter and the Antlers maintained the two-point at halftime, leading 22-20.
Kingston won the offensive battle in the third by a 14-11 score and entered the fourth quarter with a one-point advantage, up 34-33.
The Yellow Jackets had their biggest 8-minute stretch of the night in the fourth by posting 20 points. Kingston’s defense held the Antlers to 15 points and were able to seal the win.
Zac Root scored 18 points for Kingston. Trey Bowen added 16, Payton Hartness 15, Darian Alexander three and Xander Stokes two.
Deer got 21 points from Landon Rhoades, Avery Young 14, Kieran Carey eight and Dale Dotson five.
Senior Girls
A convincing score showed a 78-39 win for Kingston over Deer.
Kingston exploded out of the gates and scored 29 points in the opening period while only allowing 13 points to the Lady Antlers.
Mellia Johnson scored 10 points in the second period along with eight from Libbie Johnson as the Lady Yellow Jackets were sitting at 52 points during halftime.
Deer tallied 16 points in the second and faced a 52-29 score to start the third quarter.
The Lady Antlers scored five points in each of the last two periods.
Kingston continued to put points on the board with six treys in the third for 18 points. Hannah Johnson hit three of the shots, Brooke Villines had two and Renee Pittman one.
Kingston won the fourth period by an 8-5 score.
Hannah Johnson scored 25 points in the Kingston win. Mellia Johnson had 21 points, Pittman and Villines had eight apiece, Jaidyn Head and Makenna Clemons four each, Libbie Johnson and Aliya Reynolds three each and Mary-Grace Cooper two.
Deer got 17 points from Bryleigh Davis. Ashlyn Denniston had 12 points, Olivia Heffley four apiece and Ashlyn Davis and Jessica Dotson three each.
Junior Girls
Kingston held off a late push by Deer in the junior girls game and won by a 34-33 score.
The first period was an 11-8 score at the buzzer in favor of Kingston.
The Junior Lady Yellow Jackets extended the lead to a 21-14 score at halftime. Deer won the third period by a 12-9 score.
Kingston had a 30-26 lead to start the final period and were held to four points. Deer put seven points on the board, but it wasn’t enough fo the visiting team to claim the win.
Lila Hartness led the home team with 13 points. Paige Randall added 10 points, Callie Edgmon seven and Mckinzey Coger four.
Ila Casey and Laney Daniels had 11 apiece for Deer. Brooklynn Tennison and Aurora Gilmore four apiece, Charlee Breedlove two and Kaylynn Bryant one.
