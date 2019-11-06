KINGSTON — When Kingston and Omaha get together for basketball games, it is always an exciting night.
Tuesday night in Kingston, the Lady Yellow Jackets overcame a 19-point deficit to defeat Omaha in overtime, 50-46.
The Omaha senior boys pressed its way to a convincing 70-51 win while the Junior Eagles defeated Kingston’s junior boys, 47-22.
Senior Girls
The overtime period was the time to shine for two Kingston players in the 50-46 win over Omaha.
Libbie Johnson and Aliya Reynolds didn’t score in regulation, but the pair put up points in the overtime period to help Kingston to the win.
The contest ended at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
At the 2:16 mark of the extra 4 minutes, Johnson hit a pair of free throws to put her team ahead.
Omaha missed its next shot that was rebounded by Johnson.
The Lady Yellow Jackets missed a front end of an one-and-one.
Lady Eagle Kaiden Carlton hit a free throw for Omaha to pull her team within a point with 38.6 left in the contest.
Omaha fouled Brooke Villines, who had not scored since the first period. Villines missed her first free throw, but an Omaha lane violation gave her another chance. She then hit both ends of the one-and-one to push the home team ahead by three points.
Omaha got a look at the goal, but missed the shot. Lady Eagle Jolie Rivera grabbed the rebound, but Omaha couldn’t convert.
Mellia Johnson secured the rebound for Kingston. The Lady Yellow Jackets were moving the basketball until Reynolds was fouled with 5.5 seconds left.
After missing the first free throw, Reynolds hit nothing but net on the second toss to give her a team a four-point lead as Kingston went on to win the game.
Omaha took control of the game early.
Taylor Tucker hit the first two buckets of the game and Carlton followed with a trey to make it a 7-0- lead for the Lady Eagles.
Villines scored Kingston’s first points at the 4:30 mark, but Omaha ripped off a 9-1 run that included another two baskets from Tucker, another trey from Carlton and a free throw from Maria Bearden and Maddy Smith.
Omaha led 16-5 at the first break.
A Tucker free throw with 4:48 showing on the clock in the second saw the Lady Eagles push their lead to 26-7.
The team held two 19-point advantages in the second period.
Kingston started to get back into the contest with 3:34 left in the first half. Hannah Johnson had back-to-back treys and Mellia Johnson added a pair of free throws.
A 3-pointer from Taylor Cott of Kingston set the halftime score at 30-21.
It took the Lady Yellow Jackets only 3:04 to take the lead in the second half.
Cheyanne Cannon scored that was followed by nine-straight points from Hannah Johnson. She connected on a three-point play then she hit two 3-pointers in a row. The second of those shots came after the Lady Yellow Jackets had grabbed two offensive rebounds.
Kingston led 38-35 at the end of the third period.
Omaha took a 45-42 lead after Sydney Partee hit a free throw. Mellia Johnson converted a three-point play just 19 seconds later to tie the contest at 45.
The Lady Eagles missed two free throws with 4.4 left in regulation.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Hannah Johnson with 20 points. Mellia Johnson added 14, Villines six, Cott three, Renee Pittman, Libbie Johnson and Cannon two each and Reynolds one.
Omaha was led by Tucker and Carlton with 16 points each. Bearden added seven, Partee six and Smith one.
Senior Boys
Omaha grabbed an early lead and pushed on for a 70-51 win.
The Eagles only had their advantage cut to single digits twice after the first period.
After going 7:09 without a point, Omaha saw an 18-point advantage cut to eight by Kingston.
William Deckelman scored a basket for the Eagles with 5:04 showing on the third period clock. That basket pushed Omaha ahead, 52-34.
Kingston only scored six points the rest of the quarter as Darian Alexander started the run. His basket was followed by an Avery Weaver bucket after he collected an offensive rebound and a Will Clark layup.
Zac Root started the fourth period for Kingston with a mid-range jumper. Clark then scored to pull the home team within eight.
The Kingston run was broken by Devon Wolf with a score inside. That was followed by Hunter Isbell hitting two free throws and another Deckelman score.
Daylin Davidson stopped the Omaha run with a three-point play that was followed by a Weaver free throw.
Cade Anderson and Austin Isbell connected on a charity toss before Anderson hit a bucket to give the visitors a 62-48 lead with 3:25 left.
Root hit a pair of free throws and Davidson connected on one with 2:53 left in the game for Kingston. It was their last points of the contest as Omaha ended the game with an 8-0 run.
Leading a balanced Omaha attack was Deckelman with 16 points. Anderson, Austin Isbell and Hunter Isbell added 14 each, Levi Rogers six and Dalton Evans and Wolf three each.
Kingston was led by Gunnar Davis and Root with 13 points each. Davis had 13 of Kingston’s first 18 points of the game. Davidson added 10, Clark and Alexander six each and Weaver three.
Junior Boys
It was a battle of two scorers in the junior boys contest as Omaha prevailed, 47-22.
The Junior Eagles led 16-5 at the end of the first period and 27-13 at halftime.
Leading Omaha in scoring was Dylan Greenwood with 26 points. William Gray added 13, Kaden Lee four and Chase Curtis and Kurtis Arnold two apiece.
Leading Kingston was Canton Clark had 17 points. Ethan Clark added three and Chism Floyd two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.