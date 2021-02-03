OMAHA — A trip to Omaha was fruitful for Kingston on Tuesday night.
Kingston’s teams won all three contests during the event.
The senior boys game was the closest of the night with the Yellow Jackets taking a 50-43 win. Omaha suffered a 73-36 loss in the senior girls game.
In junior girls action, Kingston won over the Junior Lady Eagles, 44-25.
Senior Boys
An eight-point lead to start the game for Kingston was the largest margin between the two teams during the entirety of the game. Omaha made it a one-possession game on many occasions but the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the end for a 50-43 win.
Kingston opened the fourth period with a 42-35 advantage.
Omaha quickly narrowed the gap to two points after a trey by Devon Wolf followed by a Wolf assisting to Kaden Lee under the basket.
Kingston responded with the next two buckets when Darian Alexander found Payton Hartness for an easy bucket. Zac Root scored with 2:50 remaining with a floater while driving to the rim to make the it a 46-40 Kingston lead.
On the next possession, Omaha’s Ezra Hayes stepped into an open shot at the left wing for a trey to make it a three-point game. It proved to be the last Eagle score of the contest.
Ethan Sprinkle scored the final field goal of the game with a short jumper and Hartness connected on a pair of free throws to set the final score.
The game begin with Kingston jumping out to an 8-0 lead with Trey Bowen earning five of those points on two field goals.
Omaha got their offense moving with a pair of scores from William Gray and charity shots by Edden Moon.
Bowen led all scoring with seven points to take Kingston into the second period with a 15-11 lead. The senior then scored 10 of the Yellow Jacket’s 14 points in the second period.
Omaha got the majority of their offense at the foul line in the second period. The team shot 10-of-13 at the line to go with a 3-pointer from Hayes and a putback from Gray.
The Eagles outscored Kingston by a 15-14 mark in the second but trailed at halftime, 29-26.
Kingston built on the lead in the third by outscoring Omaha by four.
Root scored three-unanswered buckets before ending the quarter with a score on an assist by Hartness.
Bowen finished with 20 points to lead Kingston. Root tallied 12 points, Hartness nine, Alexander five and Sprinkle four.
Lee was the bread winner for Omaha with 12 points followed by 11 points from Hayes. Gray added eight points, Wolf six, Gabe Morrison and Moon two apiece and Jayden Barber and Chase Curtis one each.
Senior Girls
Kingston established their dominance early and it was smooth sailing on the road for a 73-36 win against the Lady Eagles.
At the 2:25 mark in the first period, Omaha scored its first point of the game on a Shelby Whitehurst free throw. Kingston had 22 points at that point with 10 of those coming from Hannah Johnson and Brooke Villines had already drained two treys.
Villines and Mellia Johnson combined for the final six points of the quarter and Kingston took a 28-1 lead into the second frame.
Hannah Johnson and Aliya Reynolds each scored to sandwich a pair of Renee Pittman free throws to build a 34-1 lead before Omaha scored again.
The Lady Eagles then took off on an 8-0 run sparked by a putback from Katelyn Rogers. Maria Bearden then sank three free throws on two trips to the line before scoring in transition to end the run.
Drew McKinney hit a pair of 3-pointers before the end of the half and Bearden scored in the paint to put the Omaha deficit at a 39-16 score entering halftime.
Kingston began the second half much like they did the first. The Lady Yellow Jackets scored the first five baskets for a 12-0 lead that included seven points from Mellia Johnson and buckets by both Pittman and Villines.
Both teams combined for nine treys in the third with Pittman sinking three of those and two by McKinney.
The fourth quarter began with Kingston holding a 70-29 lead and the clock rolled according to the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule.
Omaha outscored Kingston, 7-3, in the final period.
Hannah Johnson was the leading scorer with 18 Kingston points. Pittman finished with 15 points and Mellia Johnson added 14. Libbie Johnson scored 12 points, Villines eight, Reynolds three, Mary-Grace Cooper two and Alivia Hasty one.
McKinney scored 12 points to lead Omaha. Bearden scored seven points, Jolie Rivera six, Tristian Kimberlin and Taryn Kimberlin three each, Rogers and Eliane Rasmussen two apiece and Whitehurst one.
Junior Girls
An early lead turned into a 19-point win for Kingston in the junior girls game, 44-25.
Kingston took a 13-2 lead at the first break and maintained that for a 23-11 edge at halftime.
The Junior Lady Yellow Jackets outscored Omaha by a 21-14 mark in the second half to post the win.
Lila Hartness scored 15 points for Kingston. Callie Edgmon added nine, Paige Randall and Rilee Pittman eight each and Hope Cooper four.
Payton Matlock and Remington Crouch scored six apiece for Omaha. Gabby Smith five, Molly Crouch four and Lauryn Moon and Mystika Tyndall two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.