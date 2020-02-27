ALPENA — Playing from behind can be a big hill to climb when the other team is just as motivated.
The No. 4 seed from 1A-1 Lady Antlers of Deer got behind on the scoreboard toward the end of the first period and could never recapture the lead in the a 48-39 loss to Western Yell County that ended the season for the Newton County team.
Makyah Bushea scored the first four points for Deer and Ashlynn Denniston added the next five points to give the Lady Antlers a 9-5 advantage with just over 2 minutes remaining in the first period of the first-round game.
The Lady Wolverines answered with five-straight points to take a 10-9 lead over Deer at the end of the first period.
Western Yell began the second frame with a 14-3 run as Olivia Stone hit the only Deer basket with a 3 from the left side of the arc.
The Lady Wolverines continued to pile up points by outscoring Deer by a 12-7 mark the remainder of the first half.
Stone hit her second trey of the game midway through the second frame while Denniston scored on a pair of shots in the paint.
Deer trailed by a 30-19 mark to start the second half and were held to six points in the third while Western Yell tacked on another 10 points.
Denniston hit two shots for Deer’s first four points and Bushea added the remaining two points with a score in the post after an assist by Ashlynn Davis.
The Lady Antlers faced a 40-25 deficit to start the fourth period and went right to work.
Davis buried a 3-pointer to start the final quarter followed by two free throws from Bushea and another by Denniston.
After a Lady Wolverine score, Davis sank her second trey deep behind the top of the arc.
Trailing by a 45-34 score, Stone hit a short jumper followed by a free throw from Denniston. Bushea then scored on a steal and a layup in the final seconds but Deer ended the contest with a 48-39 loss to end the season.
Denniston ended the game with 15 points for Deer. Bushea added 10 points, Stone eight and Davis six.
