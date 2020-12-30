ALPENA — A non-conference meeting at Alpena on Tuesday resulted in the visiting teams earning wins.
OMSD took the senior girls game over Alpena, 63-49.
In the junior boys contest, OMSD ran away with a 54-13 victory.
Senior Girls
Productivity paid off for the OMSD Lady Bears as they visited Alpena and handed the Lady Leopards a 63-49 loss.
Alpena found steady buckets in the first period with four players scoring from the field. OMSD put five players on the stat sheet with points in the early frame and the Lady Bears had a 16-14 advantage entering the second quarter.
Kaleena Ricketts put nine points on the board while Jailyn Jackson hit a pair of 3-pointers and the Lady Bear lead grew to a 38-23 score at halftime.
Alpena narrowed the margin by outscoring OMSD, 10-5, in the third period led by five points from Desiree Deitrich and three from Emma Johnson.
Amelia Cook hit a pair of Alpena treys and added eight points in the final 8 minutes.
OMSD scored 20 points in the fourth quarter with 11 of those coming at the free throw line and a 20-16 difference led the Lady Bears to the non-conference win.
Jordyn Jackson had a steady night and led the OMSD team with 15 points. Brooklynn Baker added 14 points, Ricketts 13, Macy Young 10, Jailyn Jackson six and Skylar Shatswell five.
Deitrich scored 18 points to lead the Lady Leopards. Cook added 14 points, Katherine Rodas nine and Johnson eight.
Junior Boys
The Junior Bears of OMSD allowed three field goals in the contest with Alpena and ran away with a 54-13 win.
OMSD led by a 9-5 score at the end of the first period and outscored Alpena by a 16-2 difference in the second period to take a 25-7 edge at halftime.
The Junior Bears tallied 22 points in the third period and seven in the final quarter while holding Alpena to six points in the second half.
Marcus Fields scored 20 points in the win for OMSD. Kooper Baker scored eight points, Walker Collins and Cobie Chaney six apiece, Canon Morgan four, Keegan Wiseman and Mason Gilmore three apiece and Dustin Carlton and Layton Swafford two each.
Dylan Adams led the Junior Leopards with six points. Tucker Savage added three points and Keaton Toliver and Brendon Adams two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.