MORRILTON — It is win or go home time in high school volleyball.
Berryville competed in the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Morrilton. The Lady Bobcats moved on to the Elite Eight with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-14, win over Magnolia.
It was an all-around effort that led Berryville to the victory. With the win, the Lady Bobcats faced Valley View on Wednesday night in quarterfinal action.
The Lady Bobcats put the match away in the third set. The squad had six kills, four aces and a tip in the final set to secure the trip to the next round.
Kate Powell started the set with two aces as the Lady Bobcats never trailed. A serving error by the Lady Bobcats allowed Magnolia to climb within, 3-2, but Berryville recorded the next eight points.
Magnolia gave the team five of those points with hitting and passing errors, but Taylor Swofford found the floor with two spikes on the strong side to push the Lady Bobcats ahead, 11-3.
Berryville returned three points to the Lady Cardinals with hitting errors, but the team recovered as Lilli Compton served an ace.
Later in the set, Lexy Anderson had a tip.
Junior Ella McMellon came off the bench to record a kill before Powell had her third ace of the set.
Berryville continued to push with Swoffard getting another kill and Jordan Estepp found the floor with a left side spike.
Anderson pushed the score to set point before the next served ball died on Magnolia’s side of the floor.
Berryville looked like world beaters to start the match.
Lauren Compton had a kill that was followed by a tip from Estepp. Anderson had back-to-back kills to help Berryville run to a 7-1 advantage.
Anderson had another kill and Swofford had two in a row to push Berryville to a 12-2 advantage.
Swofford later had a block and Magnolia had three hitting errors in a row that allowed Berryville to move ahead, 17-4.
That is when the Lady Bobcats hit the wall. Magnolia reeled off a 13-4 run to put within, 21-17 as the only two offensive points for the Lady Bobcats were kills by Swofford with one of those coming from the backline.
Berryville ended the set with a kill from Anderson and one from Swofford to go ahead, 1-0.
Magnolia held their first lead of the night in the second set. The Lady Cardinals got ahead, 3-1, which proved to be Berryville’s largest deficit of the night.
Estepp had a block and later a kill to highlight a 6-0 Lady Bobcat run.
Magnolia regained the lead at 8-7, but Berryville then scored an 8-0 with Anderson getting three kills during the stretch.
With the score setting at 15-10, the Lady Bobcats turned to defense to get the momentum back. Swofford and McMellon had back-to-back blocks for the Berryville, who was the No. 2 seed from the 4A-Northwest.
With the Lady Bobcat lead sitting on 18-14, Anderson had a backline kill. The set ended with an Estepp tip.
Berryville was led by Swofford with eight kills and two blocks. Anderson had eight kills and a tip; Estepp three kills, two tips and a block; Owen three aces; McMellon one kill and one block; and Lauren Compton one kill and Lilli Compton one ace.
Powell had 17 assists in the match. Abby Thurman had five, Lauren Compton two and Anderson one.
