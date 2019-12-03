BLUE EYE, Mo. — Limiting an opponent to four field goals in a game is a good recipe to grab a win.
The Lady Bobcats began the Blue Eye (Mo.) Tournament on Monday night and held their opening round opponent of Hurley, Mo. to just 15 points.
Berryville scored enough points in the first quarter to put away the Lady Tigers and finished with a landslide 67-15 victory to advance in the tournament.
Lady Bobcat point guard Lilli Compton hit a 3-pointer to begin the game and Berryville cruised the rest of the way.
Hurley scored one field goal in the first period.
Senior Lexy Anderson followed Compton’s 3 with three-straight field goals before Compton scored again and Abby Thurman got on the board with a score.
Anderson added another three field goals and teammate Ella McMellon got in on the scoring with a bucket.
Faith Kelley then connected on a pair of long bombs to close out the first quarter with the Lady Bobcats controlling a 27-2 advantage.
The Lady Tigers hit two 3-pointers and a free throw in the second frame to take nine points into halftime.
Berryville continued to roll with a 20-point quarter led by nine points from Thurman and two baskets by Jordan Estepp.
Kelsey Smith sank a 3-pointer while scored her third bucket of the game and Lauren Compton pitched in a score.
The Lady Bobcats led by a 47-9 mark at halftime.
Not much changed in the second half for the Hurley team. The Lady Tigers hit two free throws in the third and added four points in the final frame.
Kelley hit her third 3 of the game in the third along with another 3-pointer from Smith. Estepp added a basket along with a score by Madison Beck to lead Berryville to a 57-11 edge after three periods.
Cecilia Doss scored to open the fourth quarter and McMellon hit the final six points as Berryville moved on with a big 67-15 win.
Anderson scored 12 points to lead the Lady Bobcats and Thurman finished with 11 points. Kelley added nine points, McMellon eight, Lilli Compton seven, Estepp and Smith six each and Lauren Compton, Doss and Beck two apiece.
Berryville will play Hollister, Mo. on Thursday at 7 p.m. to continue the tournament.
