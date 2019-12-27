BERRYVILLE — The home team in the 11th Berryville Holiday Hoops Tournament came out on fire.
Berryville bounced Hamburg to the consolation bracket after posting a 58-14 win.
In other action, Dumas escaped Dover with an exciting 46-45 win.
Berryville 58, Hamburg 14
The Lady Bobcats of Berryville scored a 22-2 lead after the first period on the way to posting a 58-14 win over Hamburg.
Lexy Anderson owned the first period. The senior scored 10 points in the frame. She got support from Lilli Compton with two treys.
Faith Kelley had six points for the Lady Bobcats in the second frame to help the home team to a 37-2 at halftime.
Hamburg scored four points in the third period while Berryville increased its lead to 51-6.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Anderson with 14 points. Kelley added 12, Abby Thurman 11, Compton six, Madison Beck and Cecilia Doss four each, Kelsey Smith three and Ella McMellon and Jordan Estepp two each.
Hamburg’s Khya Robinson, Annah Edwards and Chasity Miller scored four each and Xavierre Johnson two.
Dumas 46, Dover 45
Jamare McFarley hit a shot at the buzzer to post a 46-45 win over Dover.
McFarley scored eight points in the fourth period to help the Lady Bobcats to a come from behind win.
Dumas led 14-8 after the first period and carried a 22-17 advantage into the midway point.
Dover outscored the Lady Bobcats by seven points in the third period to take a two-point lead into the fourth period.
Leading Dumas in scoring was McFarley with 17 points. Ayesha Hudson added 13, Samya Smith eight, Samaria Davis four and Vanessa Gibson and Jheniyla Bell two each.
Dover was led by Amelia Besterfeldt with 17 points. Audrey Reichert added eight, Haley Villareal and Kaylee Singleton six each and Jacqueline Fields and Avery Reichert four apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.