BERRYVILLE — It was a split decision on Friday night when Berryville hosted Shiloh Christian at Bobcat Arena for 4A-1 action.
The home court for Berryville was more than the Lady Saints could handle as the Lady Bobcats rolled to a 49-23 conference win.
In senior boys action, Berryville suffered a 49-43 loss.
Berryville’s junior boys remain undefeated in conference action with a 56-36 win.
Senior Girls
The Lady Bobcats improved to a 14-4 overall record and 3-1 in the conference after defeating Shiloh Christian by a 49-23 score on Friday night.
Lilli Compton and Kelsey Smith each drained a 3-pointer in the first quarter for Berryville and Compton totaled seven points to lead the Lady Bobcats to a 10-3 edge after the first 8 minutes.
Shiloh Christian was held to just six points in the second period while Berryville added 13 points to their total.
Compton and Smith continued their run from behind the arc with a shot apiece while Abby Thurman sank a pair of shots.
The Lady Bobcats held a 23-9 lead coming out of halftime and continued to built on their advantage.
Cecilia Doss scored on a pair of shots while Compton added her third and fourth trey of the game. Lexy Anderson got on the scoreboard with a triple as Berryville built a 20-point lead entering the final frame, ahead 37-17.
Berryville doubled the offensive output on the Lady Saints in the fourth by outscoring its opponent, 12-6, to claim the win.
Compton finished with six 3-pointers and 22 points for Berryville. Thurman added seven, Smith and Doss six each, Anderson five, Jordan Estepp two and Lauren Compton one.
Senior Boys
The Bobcats forced Shiloh Christian to beat them on the foul line Friday night and that’s exactly what happened as the Saints shot 12-of-14 at the stripe in the final period to take a 49-43 win over the home team.
Berryville’s Scotland Lucas and Kelton Davidson scored the only field goals of the first quarter and the Bobcats faced a 10-6 deficit at the first break.
Landon Chester hit for seven points in the second to lead the Bobcats to a 14-point quarter to take a narrow 20-19 lead at halftime.
Shiloh Christian took the lead back in the third quarter by outscoring Berryville by a 15-13 mark.
Chester hit three field goals and Weston Teague added four points in a 10-point fourth-quarter effort but it was Shiloh Christian who scored 15 points to extend the lead to a 49-43 Saints win.
Chester scored 17 points for Berryville. Kade Davidson and Teague added six apiece, Kelton Davidson and Lucas four each and Chris Lehr and J.D. Smith three apiece.
Junior Boys
Berryville’s Junior Bobcats remain undefeated in conference after connecting on 14 treys in the first three quarters to cruise to a 56-36 win over Shiloh Christian.
Six shots were hit from behind the arc in the first period and another four in the second quarter as Berryville put 37 points on the board in the first half.
The Junior Bobcats added 16 points in the third with four coming from behind the arc.
Three more points were scored in the final 6 minutes as Berryville took a 56-36 conference win.
Jack Dignan hit seven long bombs for 23 points to lead Berryville. Jake Wilson added 14 points, D.J. Colbert 10, Nate Allen eight and Chet Hudgens one.
