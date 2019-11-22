BERRYVILLE — Finishing games after building a lead will be important toward the end of the year.
The Lady Bobcats of Berryville took a big lead early in a non-conference game against the Lady War Eagles of Rogers Heritage on Thursday at Bobcat Arena.
Heritage slowly chipped away at the deficit to finish with a 64-60 win to give the Lady Bobcats their first loss of the year.
Berryville built a 22-8 lead at the first break with three 3-pointers by senior Lilli Compton and seven points from Kelsey Smith.
Jordan Estepp sank the only field goal of the second frame as the Lady Bobcats were limited to four points.
Heritage added another eight points just before halftime to inch closer to Berryville, trailing 26-16.
The visitors put 24 points on the board in the third while Berryville added 18 points led by nine points from Lexy Anderson.
Berryville led by a 42-40 score entering the last period.
Anderson erupted for 11 points while Compton added six points and a free throw from Estepp gave Berryville 18 points in the final minutes.
Heritage heated up from behind the arc with five 3-pointers to take the lead and defeat the Lady Bobcats by a 64-60 score.
Anderson scored 24 points in the Berryville loss. Compton finished with 19 points, Smith eight, Estepp seven, Cecilia Doss three and Abby Thurman two.
