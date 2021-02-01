BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Lady Bobcats are fighting for position in the upcoming district tournament.
Friday night the squad took down Shiloh Christian to help in the quest of moving forward. Berryville won the contest, 50-38.
Berryville’s Bobcats sent the Saints home with a 65-59 loss.
Senior Girls
Berryville used a strong first half to take a lead that they didn’t give up on the way to posting a 50-38 win.
The Lady Bobcats scored six first-half field goals. All six of those were 3-pointers.
Lilli Compton had two in the first period as Hannah Youngblood and Lauren Compton each nailed a long range shot.
Youngblood was also 4-of-4 from the free throw line as Berryville led 16-12 at the first break.
Lilli Compton and Youngblood each had a 3-pointer in the second quarter and were 7-of-9 from the charity strip to lead 29-19 at intermission.
Lauren Compton took over scoring duties in the third period. She hit two treys and eight points as the Lady Bobcats added another point to their advantage.
Lilli Compton had 19 points for Berryville. Youngblood and Lauren Compton added 13 each, Faith Kelly three and Anniston Armer two.
Senior Boys
Berryville’s third period gave the Bobcats control of the game and led the squad to a 65-59 win over the Saints of Shiloh Christian.
Heading into the second half, Shiloh Christian was leading, 22-21.
Landon Chester hit two treys and 10 points as Berryville climbed back in front, 43-36.
Points came easily for both teams in the fourth period. Jake Wilson was 7-of-8 from the foul line in the final frame and scored nine points and Chester chipped in seven. Berryville was outscored, 23-22, in the eight minutes of action.
Chester finished with 21 points. Weston Teague added in 18, Wilson 10, Nate Allen eight, J.D. Smith four and Jack Dignan and D.J. Colbert two each.
