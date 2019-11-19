GREEN FOREST — Saturday’s Queens of the Court championship game at Green Forest concluded with Berryville paired against Pea Ridge.
A close game finished with Berryville taking a 49-44 championship victory.
In a consolation game during the tournament, Omaha defeated Green Forest by a 50-42 score.
Berryville 49, Pea Ridge 44
A big third quarter made the difference in a 49-44 win for Berryville in the final game of the tournament.
Pea Ridge held a slim 11-10 lead at the end of a first quarter which featured 16 free throw attempts.
Lilli Compton sank a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter along with four points from Jordan Estepp and a bucket by Lexy Anderson to take the lead at halftime, ahead 22-21.
Compton rode the hot hand in the third with four 3s and a closer field goal to lead Berryville to a 17-point third quarter and built the Lady Bobcat lead to a 39-32 difference entering the final quarter.
Pea Ridge battled back with an 11-point effort and continued to put Berryville on the free throw line.
The Lady Bobcats hit 8-of-14 from the charity stripe to hold the lead and finish the tournament with a 49-44 win.
Compton piled up 24 points for Berryville in the win. Anderson and Estepp added 10 points apiece, Abby Thurman three and Faith Kelley one.
Omaha 50, Green Forest 42
A consolation game to the tournament resulted in Omaha claiming a 50-42 win over the home team Lady Tigers.
Omaha built a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter led by Maddy Smith and Taylor Tucker with five points each.
Green Forest fell further behind with only six points scored in the second quarter behind four from Samantha Delavin and a bucket from Kiara Taylor.
Omaha got production from Smith, Tucker, Kaiden Carlton and a 3-pointer by Baylee Jones to take a 25-16 lead entering halftime.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter as Omaha continued a nine-point lead to start the fourth quarter, ahead 37-28.
Green Forest outscored the Lady Eagles during the fourth period with Maddie Youngblood hitting a pair of 3s along with Taylor and Skylar Howerton adding two field goals apiece.
Omaha had a field goal from Tucker and Sydney Partee along with shooting 9-of-17 from the foul line to hold on to a win.
Tucker scored 16 points in the Omaha win. Smith added 12 points, Jones nine, Partee seven, Maria Bearden four and Carlton four.
Youngblood scored 16 points for Green Forest. Taylor added eight, Kendall Demeyer seven, Howerton six and Delavin four.
