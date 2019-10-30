PRAIRIE GROVE — When four of the first runners that cross the finish line are from the same team, it is going to be a good day for that squad.
Tuesday morning at Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 District Cross Country Meet, the Harrison Lady Goblins had four of the first five runners across the finish line. The squad had six of the first 10 and nine of the top 16.
The Herculean effort resulted in a district title for the team.
Harrison’s boys finished ninth in the district meet while the Junior Lady Goblins were fourth and the Junior Goblins were fifth.
Senior Girls
Ruthy Ryan put a stamp on her senior running season with a district win. She blazed the course to win by 36 seconds.
Ryan finished the race in 20:01.17 to best Harmony Reynolds of Pea Ridge, who was second with a time of 20:37.75.
Reynolds edged out Noelle Pall of Harrison who was third. Pall finished in 20:37.80.
Camryn Casey of Harrison was fourth in 21:34.01 and Lady Goblin Olivia Pall was fifth in 21:43.61.
Harrison’s score was completed by Madison Tramell. She was ninth overall in 22:13.52.
Elise Bell was tenth overall for Harrison in 22:17.21. Harrison’s Aidan Smithee was 12th, 22:30.36; Rylee Myers, 15th, 22:55.42; Vittoria Gratton, 16th, 23:03.50; Eliana Adamos, 22nd, 23:28.23; Ashlyn Long, 24th, 24:01.25; Chloe Hooten, 34th, 25:01.88; and Avery Davis, 36th, 25:25.87.
There were 52 runners in the race.
Berryville’s Cecilia Doss was seventh overall in a time of 21:57.61.
The Lady Goblins finished with 21 points as a team to best Pea Ridge, who finished with 52 points. Huntsville was a distant third with 100 points.
Senior Boys
Huntsville finished with 44 points and a district championship. The Goblins were ninth with 233 points. Berryville was in the middle of the pack at fifth place with 151 points.
Jacob Braswell of Huntsville had an easy win in the race. He finished the course in 17:07.19. Kolby Gardner of Farmington was second in 17:25.21. There were 72 runners in the race.
Harrison’s first runner to finish the course was Josh McCormick. He was 23rd overall and ran the race in 19:37.77. Lucas Turner was 42nd in 21:35.00; Cameron Miller, 59th, 22:48.89; Dalton Adams, 66th, 23:23,75; and Cole Phillips, 69th, 24:24.97.
Berryville’s first finisher was Caden Nickell. He was 21st in 19:28.02. Reese Johnson was 27th in 19:48.74; Josh Wilson, 33rd, 20:30.89; Chris Nequiz, 35th, 20:48.98; Hayden Braziel, 38th, 20:57.55; Alek Lang, 40th, 21:13.55; Austin Escobar, 41st, 21:25.32; and Denver Knapp, 21:49.65.
Junior Girls
The Berryville junior girls were just one point away from the championship of the 4A-1 District Cross Country Meet.
Farmington won the event with 57 points and Berryville had 58. Pea Ridge was third with 60 points while Harrison was fourth with 73 points.
Leading Harrison’s charge was Sagar Clemence. She was fifth overall in 13:40.43. Liani Cash was 13th in 14:16.70; Ryleigh Keele, 18th, 14:34.87; Carley Phillips, 24th, 14:54.23; Sidney Wagner, 25th, 14:54.49; Charlize Adamos, 32nd, 15:37.13; Chloe Hubbard, 37th, 15:49.89; Abigail Hicks, 41st, 16:04.55; Tucker Webb, 43rd, 16:13.45; Lila Jones, 52nd, 16:49.08; Sienna Miller, 57th, 17:29.44; and Emme Bell, 63rd, 18:16.91.
Berryville’s Gisselle Estrada was second in the race. She finished in 13:04.59 just behind Farmington’s Jordyn Paine, who finished in 12:58.91. There were 77 runners in the race.
Carley Smith of Berryville was the second Junior Lady Bobcat to finish the race. She was ninth overall in 13:57.03. Astralia Amos was 15th in 14:23.77; Bella Knapp, 15th, 13:32.30; Tessa Parton, 22nd, 14:51.38; Elizabeth Perez, 22nd, 15:09.56; Alison Nequiz, 40th, 15:59.62; Zariel Long, 44th, 16:25.04; Shayleigh Broeker, 72nd, 21:34.26; Faith McKinney, 73rd, 21:35.97; Destini Plumblee, 76th, 23:33.96; and Rylie Punchak, 77th, 23:43.63.
Junior Boys
The Berryville junior boys placed five runners in the top 12 overall on the way to a district title. The Junior Bobcats finished with 33 points to beat Farmington, who finished second with 44 points. Harrison was fifth with 131.
There were 80 runners in the race.
Leading the Berryville charge was Nestor Perez. He was third in 11:45.74. Malachi Houghton was fourth in 11:46.51 and Trenton Hughes was fifth, 11:55.69.
Cole Price was 11th in 12:23.19 and Dawson Williams, 12th, 12:27.10; Alek Gray, 27th, 13:11.31; Valentin Ruiz, 39th, 13:34.43; Cruz Arrizon, 47th, 13:59.76; Robby Bartos, 75th, 16:56.13; Gabriel Wall, 77th, 17:33.74; Devin Alvarez, 80th, 23:15.88.
Harrison was led by Conner Valentine. He was 20th overall in 12:45.79. Gavin Coker was 25th in 13:04.45; Grean Rogers, 29th, 13:13.27; Garrett Cox, 36th, 13:27.81; Carter Phillips, 49th, 14:00.65; Landen Sims, 50th, 14:00.92; Steven Kahn, 51st, 14:08.56; Dontae Godbout, 60th, 15:01.60; Noah Somers, 61st, 15:04.77; and Brycen Myers, 79th, 20:44.55.
