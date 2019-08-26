The Harrison Lady Goblins are ready to show Goblin Nation their volleyball team for the 2019 season.
Goblin Arena will be the location for the opening home set of the season on Tuesday.
Four Harrison teams will be in action as rival Mountain Home comes to town.
Harrison’s eighth-grade team will start the day at 4 p.m. followed by the Junior Lady Goblins.
The third match of the night will feature the jayvee team play.
All of the first three matches will be the best of three format.
Harrison’s varsity team will play Mountain Home in the finale of the day. This will be the second match of the season for the Lady Goblins as they battled Greenbrier on Monday evening.
The defense of the 4A-Northwest crown will begin on Sept. 5. Harrison will host Gravette to start the conference season.
