NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Conference play has began for most senior girls basketball teams leading up to the Christmas break. As a result, the Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll is taking shape.
Harrison’s Lady Goblins held their spot at No. 3 in the Class 4A poll with one first-place vote while gaining a pair of votes in the Overall Poll.
Valley Springs dropped a spot in the Class 3A poll after losing four of its last five games. The Lady Tigers sit at No. 2 and nipping at their heels in the third position is the 15-1 Lady Panthers of Bergman.
The top three spots in the Overall Poll remain unchanged from last week. Bentonville received the majority of the first-place votes and sit atop the leaderboard. Greenwood follows at No. 2 and Conway is third. Fort Smith Northside moved up a spot to fourth despite being idle last week. Melbourne continues to win and is sixth. Batesville is 6-0 with a win over Valley Springs and is No. 7. Farmington, a member of the 4A-1, is eighth. Fayetteville lost a pair of games last week, but hold the ninth spot while North Little Rock remains at No. 10.
Bentonville beat Mountain Home last week and lead the Class 6A poll. Conway is second and FS Northside falls a position to third. North Little Rock moves up one spot to fourth and Fayetteville drops a slot to fifth.
Class 5A is led by Greenwood followed by undefeated Batesville. Little Rock Christian dropped from second to third and Vilonia enters the poll at fourth. Paragould rounds out the poll at No. 5.
Farmington received all but two of the first-place votes in Class 4A with Star City and Harrison each receiving one. The Lady Cardinals lead an unchanged poll with Star City second and the Lady Goblins holding at No. 3. Nashville is fourth followed by Pulaski Academy.
Lamar’s 6-0 record moved them to the top of the Class 3A poll. Valley Springs received more first-place votes but the recent losses couldn’t keep enough voters and the Lady Tigers fell to No. 2. Bergman received three first-place votes and remain at No. 3 after winning all three games last week. Mountain View holds at fourth and Dover enters the poll at No. 5.
Melbourne unanimously leads the Class 2A poll followed by Tuckerman and then Des Arc. Acorn remains at fourth and Cotter sits at fifth.
The Class 1A poll is led by 14-2 Viola. Mount Vernon-Enola jumps a spot to third while Kirby falls one position to third. Emerson moved from fifth to fourth and West Side Greers Ferry enters the poll with an 8-2 record at No. 5.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
1. Bentonville (13) 4-1 174 1
2. Greenwood (2) 6-1 151 2
3. Conway (1) 7-2 138 3
4. FS Northside (2) 5-1 112 5
5. Melbourne 8-1 101 6
6. Batesville 6-0 93 7
7. LR Christian 6-1 85 4
8. Farmington 7-1 54 8
9. Fayetteville 3-3 19 9
10. North Little Rock 3-3 18 10
Others receiving votes: Star City 13, Vilonia 8, Jonesboro 6, Paragould 5, LR Central 3, Nettleton 2, Pulaski Academy 2, Harrison 2, Lamar 2, Lake Hamilton 1, Viola 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Bentonville (15) 4-1 87 1
2. Conway (1) 7-2 65 2
3. FS Northside (2) 5-1 64 2
4. North Little Rock 3-3 25 5
5. Fayetteville 3-3 19 4
Others receiving votes: LR Central 6, Rogers 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Greenwood (16) 6-1 87 1
2. Batesville (2) 6-0 66 3
3. LR Christian 6-1 60 2
4. Vilonia 6-1 26 NR
5. Paragould 5-1 14 4
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 6, Jonesboro 5, Nettleton 4, Lake Hamilton 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Farmington (16) 7-1 88 1
2. Star City (1) 7-1 62 2
3. Harrison (1) 5-0 56 3
4. Nashville 7-1 32 4
5. Pulaski Academy 3-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 6, Shiloh Christian 6.
CLASS 3A
1. Lamar (5) 6-0 64 2
2. Valley Springs (6) 10-4 61 1
3. Bergman (3) 15-1 48 3
4. Mountain View (3) 2-2 34 4
5. Dover 9-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Hoxie (1) 21, Cossatot River 13, Mayflower 4, Clinton 1, Manila 1, Osceola 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (18) 8-1 90 1
2. Tuckerman 8-1 67 2
3. Des Arc 5-0 59 2
4. Acorn 10-3 20 4
5. Cotter 6-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 11, Marmaduke 6, Quitman 3, Buffalo Island Central 1, South Side Bee Branch 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (18) 14-2 90 1
2. Mount Vernon-Enola 8-1 53 3
3. Kirby 5-3 49 2
4. Emerson 6-1 26 5
5. West Side Greers Ferry 8-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Norfork 18, Sacred Heart 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.