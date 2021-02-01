Building a lead early in the ballgame paid dividends for the Lady Goblins on Friday against 4A-1 competition when Pea Ridge visited Goblin Arena for Senior Night.
Harrison led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter and nine points in the fourth period against the Lady Blackhawks. Pea Ridge narrowed the gap to a four-point game with under a minute remaining but timely free throws by the Lady Goblins put the game away in the closing seconds, 48-43.
Harrison’s final six points came at the foul line with seniors Mariah Hudson and Alex Hill toeing the line. The duo went 6-of-8 in the last 1:25 of the game as Harrison staved off an aggressive attack by Pea Ridge to stay undefeated with an 8-0 record in conference and 14-0 overall.
The game looked like it was over early as Harrison took a 12-2 lead that included Clare Barger taking over the offense. The sophomore scored the first point of the game at the foul line before Hill faked her defender into the air and then hit an open jumper. Barger followed with back-to-back treys and then assisted to Maggie Salmon for two points on an inbound pass.
The Lady Blackhawks hit a 3 before the end of the quarter.
Pea Ridge made it a 12-8 score early in the second period and Harrison neglected to score until the 4:28 mark.
Hill found points in the paint before dishing a pair of assists to Barger in transition. Barger made it a 10-point lead again by finding Madison Bell cutting to the basket for an open score.
Shaylee Ward scored before the end of the half and the Lady Goblins led at intermission, 22-12.
Pea Ridge found their range with a pair of 3s early in the third to go with a putback for an 8-0 run while Hudson scored the first three Harrison points.
Another basket from the visiting team made it a 25-22 contest with 5:01 left in the third.
The Lady Goblins then found a weak spot in the Pea Ridge defense and exploited it on three-straight possessions before the Lady Blackhawks could stop it.
Hill was able to draw the defense to her then found Barger cutting to the basket for an open layup. It worked so well, the senior connected with the sophomore on the next two possessions with the same play. Bell completed the nine-point run with a three-point play after working the ball in the post.
Hill added a free throw after a pair of Pea Ridge scores to end the third quarter with the Lady Goblins leading, 35-26.
Harrison only scored three field goals in the fourth quarter. Salmon tallied the first two. Sydney Shrum attacked the defense and earned an assist on the first bucket while Hill found Salmon on the second.
Hill scored on a drive with 2:15 remaining for the final two-pointer and it was free throws for the Lady Goblins the rest of the way.
Barger led the scoring department with 17 Harrison points. Hill finished with 11, Salmon seven, Hudson six, Bell five and Ward two.
The Lady Goblins will take their undefeated record to Bobcat Arena on Friday for a conference matchup with Berryville.
