Harrison’s Lady Goblins showed on Tuesday night at Goblin Arena why they are considered the No. 10 overall team according to the Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll.
Prairie Grove visited Harrison for a 4A-1 matchup and left with a 36-point loss at the hands of the Lady Goblins. The victory marked the 19-straight win for Harrison.
In the junior girls game, Harrison claimed a 46-33 conference win.
Senior Girls
Harrison senior Marion Groberg outscored Prairie Grove on her own in the first half and the Lady Goblins never let up on their way to a 78-42 conference win over the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Goblins improve to 19-1 overall and are leading the 4A-1 eastern division with a 5-0 mark.
Harrison opened the game with Caroline Cecil draining a 3-pointer followed by a Groberg sinking a baseline jumper and then Kenzie Parker getting a steal and a layup.
Prairie Grove faced a 7-0 deficit and were forced to call an early timeout to regroup.
The Lady Tigers then went on an 8-2 run with Parker scoring the only Harrison points.
Harrison then began an 8-3 run of their own with Groberg scoring five and Cecil completing a three-point play to end the first period, ahead 17-11.
At the 3:50 mark in the second frame, Harrison held a 25-20 lead after Brynn Oleson and Groberg scored back-to-back baskets and Madison Bell sank a pair of charity shots.
Harrison then scored the next 14 points of the first half led by 11 points from Groberg and a 3 at the top of the key by junior guard Sydney Shrum.
The Lady Goblins began the third with a 39-20 lead and held Prairie Grove to their lowest offensive quarter of the night with seven points.
Harrison scored 16 points in the third period among six players.
Shrum hit her second 3 of the game while Cecil tacked on five points.
Parker scored on a give-and-go from Cecil while Oleson scored driving to the basket. Mariah Hudson hit a pair of free throws and Shrum connected with Shayne Gilliam in the post for a bucket as Harrison took a 55-27 lead entering the final period.
Prairie Grove was held to four field goals in the final frame while Harrison piled up 23 points.
Maggie Salmon began the fourth with a trey and Bell completed a three-point play.
The Lady Goblins ended the game on a 16-3 run with Tenelle Tate hitting a 3 on both ends of the run.
Makya Mattix sank a shot from downtown while Camryn Casey scored on a putback and a score and one for five points. Aiden Smithee added to the run with a driving layup around the defense before Tate’s final 3-pointer to end the game.
Groberg’s 22 points led all scorers in the Lady Goblin win. Cecil finished with 11 points, Parker, Shrum and Tate added six apiece, Casey and Bell five each, Oleson four, Gilliam, Salmon and Mattix three apiece and Hudson and Smithee two each.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Goblins established a lead in the first quarter and never let it go on their way to a 46-33 win over the Junior Lady Tigers.
Harrison controlled an 11-8 lead at the first break and both teams scored four points in the second quarter.
Harrison’s 15-12 edge at halftime increased to a 32-17 score entering the final period.
The Junior Lady Goblins outscored Prairie Grove, 14-6, in the final 6 minutes to take the 46-33 win.
Clare Barger tallied 24 points for Harrison. Claire Cecil added 10 points, Reese Ricketts eight and Shaylee Ward and Marianne King two apiece.
