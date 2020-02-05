When a full-court press is working, the results can be a big win.
Harrison’s defense kept Berryville on its toes Tuesday night in a 4A-1 matchup at Goblin Arena. A close game early turned into a Lady Goblin rampage as Harrison ignited a 29-4 run on their way to a 54-37 conference win.
Berryville led by a 24-23 score at halftime and Harrison’s defense began forcing turnovers.
Harrison senior Kenzie Parker grabbed a steal early in the third that led to Brynn Oleson scoring at the basket.
Berryville responded with a Lexy Anderson pass to Jordan Estepp in the paint for a bucket and Lilli Compton sank a pair of free throws to give Berryville a 28-25 lead.
Harrison then went on an 11-2 run to end the third period.
Mariah Hudson swiped a pass on defense that led to Brynn Oleson connecting with Marion Groberg in transition to begin the Lady Goblin run.
Oleson then blocked a shot on the perimeter and later scored off a Caroline Cecil assist. Oleson scored the next bucket by splitting the defense on a drive to the basket.
Groberg drained a baseline jumper at the 1-minute mark in the third and then kicked the ball out to Sydney Shrum on the next possession for a 3-pointer and the Lady Goblins controlled a 36-30 lead.
Anderson scored the only Berryville basket of the run was on a drive into the paint for a layup.
Harrison opened the fourth period and continued to extend its defense. The Lady Goblins went on an 11-0 run off of four Berryville turnovers. The run featured Oleson scoring nine-straight points after a Groberg score in the lane to give Harrison a 47-30 lead..
Aidan Smithee scored the Lady Bobcat’s first basket of the fourth at the 4:40 mark with a transition bucket after beating the Lady Goblin press.
Harrison went right back to work with back-to-back Groberg baskets capped by a Maggie Salmon pass to Shrum at the top fo the key for Shrum’s third 3-pointer of the game.
Berryville finished the game with the final five points with Estepp scoring in the post and Compton draining a deep shot from the top of the key.
The win marked 22-straight wins for the Lady Goblins.
Berryville led most of the first period with Anderson, Estepp and Kelsey Smith scoring a pair of shots each.
Harrison’s first period was highlighted by Cecil hitting a 3 off an inbound play from Shrum and Oleson scoring a three-point play on the next possession.
The Lady Goblins grabbed a 13-12 lead before the end of the first after a Hudson assist to Groberg.
Oleson scored six points in the second along with four by Groberg and triple from Shrum.
Compton drained a pair of 3-pointers in the second frame and Anderson hit a 3 from the right wing in the final seconds of the first half to give Berryville a 24-23 halftime lead.
Brynn Oleson led the Lady Goblins with a game-high 22 points. Groberg followed with 16 points, Shrum 11, Cecil five and Parker two.
Berryville got 11 points from both Anderson and Compton. Estepp finished with eight, Smith four and Cecilia Doss two.
