Makeup and styled hair didn’t distract the Lady Goblins on Friday night from keeping their record untarnished.
Harrison hosted Berryville for a 4A-1 battle and maintained their position atop the leaderboard for the conference. The Lady Goblins took control of the game from the first tip and ran away with a 68-46 victory.
The offense ran through senior Alex Hill in the first period as the senior dished out four of her game-high 11 assists along with hitting a trey in the final minute.
Mariah Hudson took advantage with a pair of 3s and a bucket in transition off a Hill assist to score eight of Harrison’s first 11 points. Clare Barger completed a three-point play off a steal.
Berryville’s first basket came at the 4:50 mark when Lauren Compton scored on a drive, but the Lady Bobcats trailed early, 11-2.
Hill and Claire Cecil connected on back-to-back plays with Cecil getting behind the defense for an open layup. Once Berryville stopped that play on the third attempt, Hill assisted to Hudson and then hit a trey of her own.
Compton hit a trey from the left wing and Lilli Compton scored the final four points of the quarter as Berryville trailed at the first break, 20-14.
Hill earned assists on the first three baskets of the second period. The first was to queen Brynn Oleson on a cut to the basket and the next two resulted in five points from Madison Bell.
Bell and Oleson combined for the first 11 points of the quarter. With a 31-22 lead, Harrison ended the first half on a 13-0 run. Hudson hit back-to-back treys.
Over a one-minute span, Hill and Barger perfected deja vu to end the half. Three-straight plays had the same result. Hill got the ball in transition and was able to push the pace. A pass over the defense found Barger open for a layup to build a 44-22 edge at intermission. Hill had 10 assists at the break and Hudson had 16 points with four 3-pointers.
Harrison didn’t slow down in the third quarter. Hudson added two more treys while Hill and Barger scored four apiece. A baseline jumper from Bell gave Hill her final assist and put Harrison ahead, 60-33.
Lilli Compton scored seven of Berryville’s 11 points in the quarter.
Lauren Compton added another five points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Bobcats to outscore Harrison by a 13-8 mark.
Barger and Shaylee Ward each scored four points with each sophomore hitting two buckets and Harrison took the win while improving to a 10-0 record with a convincing win.
Hudson scored 22 points with six 3-pointers to lead the Lady Goblins in scoring. Barger finished with 17 points, Bell nine, Hill seven, Ward five and Cecila and Oleson four apiece.
Lilli Compton scored 15 for Berryville. Lauren Compton and Hannah Youngblood had 10 apiece, Faith Kelley six and Annie Armer five.
Harrison returns to action on Tuesday with a visit to Shiloh Christian while Berryville will host Pea Ridge at Bobcat Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.