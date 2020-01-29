PEA RIDGE — It was one of those games were the final score doesn’t indicate the actual game.
Tuesday night in Pea Ridge, the Harrison Lady Goblins dominated Pea Ridge in 4A-1 basketball action. Harrison won the contest, 61-41.
The difference in the game came in the first half. Harrison used a 22-3 run to put the Lady Blackhawks away.
Sydney Shrum started the big run with a layup. Maggie Salmon then continued the run after draining a trey. Caroline Cecil followed with another long trey for Harrison to give the squad its first double-digit lead of the game at 24-13.
Shrum hit another shot before Brynn Oleson started a free throw run with three straight free shots.
Pea Ridge managed a 3-pointer, but Harrison answered that with three in a row.
Kenzie Parker nailed a long bomb before Shrum and Salmon ended the period with two more long shots to help the Lady Goblins walk into the lockerroom leading 38-16 at halftime.
In the third period, Harrison extended its lead to 26 on two occasions. An Oleson 3-pointer gave the Lady Goblins a 47-21 advantage with 1:25 left.
Then at the buzzer, Marion Groberg knocked down a trey to put Harrison’s lead at 52-26.
Shrum started the fourth period with a trey to give Harrison a 29-point lead with 4:34 left. Oleson sank two free throws to make it a 29-point affair once again at 59-30.
Pea Ridge’s starters scored an 11-2 run against the Lady Goblin stars of tomorrow to end the night.
With the win, Harrison extends its winning streak to 21 games. Harrison is now 21-1 on the season with the only loss coming to the hands of Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo in the season opener.
The Lady Goblins are ranked No. 10 overall in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Poll and they are No. 2 in Class 4A.
Harrison is now 7-0 in conference play.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Oleson with 16 points. Groberg added 15, Shrum 13, Cecil and Salmon six each, Parker three and Madison Bell two.
