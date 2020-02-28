BERRYVILLE — Harrison’s Lady Goblins are familiar with what it takes to keep the season alive after a run to the Class 4A State Tournament last year..
Thursday’s opening round action at Bobcat Arena paired the Lady Goblins (26-3) against the Lady Panthers of Clarksville (12-16) in the Class 4A North Region Tournament.
Harrison advanced to the semifinals of the regional along with a bid to the state tournament after shooting down Clarksville, 62-46.
The Lady Goblins buried eight 3-pointers in the ballgame including their first five shots from the field to start the game.
Mariah Hudson began the Harrison scoring with a long shot at the right wing and Brynn Oleson assisted to Kenzie Parker for a triple in the left corner. Marion Groberg followed suit with a 3 from the left side as Harrison held a 9-6 lead at the first break.
Caroline Cecil got in on the action from behind the arc with a shot from the left corner to start the second period. After a Maggie Salmon free throw, Cecil delivered a cross-court pass to Parker for her second 3, this time from the right corner.
Harrison built a 19-11 lead at the 2:47 mark in the second after Hudson picked a pass on defense and kicked the ball ahead to Cecil. Cecil found Parker in transition who scored and one for a three-point play.
Parker ended the first half with eight-straight points after a Sydney Shrum steal landed in Parker’s hands for a layup.
Harrison came out of halftime with a 21-15 lead and started to push the pace.
Parker continued to heat up in the third period with another 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers after guards Shrum and Oleson continued to feed her the ball.
Groberg sank a jumper from the left elbow along with a score from Hudson after driving the left baseline to continue pushing the Lady Goblin lead.
Salmon found her range with a shot in the right corner after Shrum drove the lane and kicked the ball out to her for the final shot of the third period as Harrison controlled a 41-28 advantage entering the final quarter.
Shrum opened the fourth with a driving layup followed by a Groberg jumper to offset four early points from Clarksville.
Groberg then assisted to Hudson for a layup after an Oleson steal on defense to begin growing the Lady Goblin lead again.
Oleson scored the final two field goals of the game for Harrison by attacking the basket and the Lady Goblins shot 8-of-10 at the foul line the rest of the way to end the game with a 62-46 victory.
Harrison moved on to play Ozark on Friday in the semifinals for a shot at the regional championship.
Parker scored a team-high 21 points in the win for Harrison. Hudson and Oleson both finished with 10 points, Groberg seven, Shrum and Cecil five apiece and Salmon four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.