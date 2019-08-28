In the home opener of the season against Mountain Home, the Harrison Lady Goblin volleyball team wanted to continue their streak of wins over their rivals.
However, Mountain Home had other plans and left Goblin Arena with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 win.
In other contests, Mountain Home’s jayvee squad defeated Harrison, 25-3, 25-14.
Harrison won the freshman match, 25-22, 25-22, and the eighth grade contest, 25-16, 26-28, 15-13.
With the varsity loss, Harrison falls to 0-2 on the season after dropping its season opener to Greenbrier in three sets on Monday.
Harrison showed spunk in the final set of the varsity match. The Lady Goblins trailed 21-10 when Olivia Ditmanson had a kill off of a pass from Ella Kate Reynolds.
Ditmanson had another kill from a pass from Kori Parker two rotations later to make it a 22-13 contest.
Harrison continued to claw their way back into the game. They took advantage of a pair of Mountain Home passing errors to pull within, 22-16.
The Lady Bombers gained service after calling a timeout, but Harrison would not go away. Ditmanson took another Parker pass and pulled the Lady Goblins to a six-point deficit at 23-17.
With the score sitting at 24-18, Harrison made one last move with, Jasmine Armer was on the serve line and kept the Lady Bombers off-balanced with her serving. She recorded an ace in her rotation that pulled the home team within, 24-21.
That is where the match ended as Mountain Home finished the evening.
The first set was the most competitive one of the evening.
Harrison took a late lead at 19-18 when Taylor Odom had a quick kill after taking a pass from Parker.
However, Mountain Home answered and moved back in front 22-20.
A kill by Sydney Sidani made it a one-point contest with 22-21 showing on the scoreboard.
The first set started with a kill by Claire Curtis for Harrison. Brooke Stith served an ace to tie the set at 3-3.
Ditmanson had her first kill of the night to tie the set at 5. An ace serve by Sydni Dufresne in a series of three straight Harrison points put the home team ahead, 8-6.
Mountain Home took advantage of the size difference and pounded the ball.
Grace Strode had two kills for the Lady Goblins with her second spike coming after she hit on two.
Parker served up an ace and Ditmanson had a kill to tie the contest at 17-17.
Harrison only scored seven points off of their offense and they had a block by Odom to get a point defensively in the 25-15 second set.
The Lady Goblins was led by Ditmanson with seven kills. Strode had four kills; Sidani three; Parker two aces and a kill; Curtis two kills; Stith two aces; Odom one block and one kill; and Armer and Dufresne one ace each.
Parker led the team with nine assists. Reynolds added seven and Armer one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.