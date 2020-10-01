JONESBORO — The golf season is over for Harrison athletics.
On Tuesday at the Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, the Lady Goblins finished their drive down the course with a third-place finish in the Class 4A State Golf Tournament.
Brookland, who hosted the event, was atop the team leaderboard and earned the state championship after a round of 238. Nashville was second with a 254.
Harrison shot a collective 263 led by Halle Marseilles’ round of 85. EllaKaye Spry tallied an 88 for the final round of the year and Riley Richardson carded a 90.
