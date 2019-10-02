The Harrison Country Club was the place to be on Tuesday afternoon as senior girl golfers, parents, coaches and fans covered the course during the Class 4A State Girls Golf Tournament.
After 18 holes of sunshine with a slight wind, the hometown Harrison Lady Goblins concluded the season with a third-place finish after carding a 271.
The state championship went to Brookland with a round of 261. The top score was awarded by a narrow margin with Nashville coming in second with a 262.
Farmington finished in the fourth spot with a 283 and Ozark was fifth after shooting a 291.
Medalist honors went to Ellen Spigner of Nashville who ended the day with a shot total of 77 which was five strokes over the next competitor.
There were 43 golfers in the event.
Harrison was led by All-State recipient Halle Marseilles who finished the round with an 89. Teammates Thea Norcross and Ella Kaye Spry each shot a 91. Riley Richardson concluded the day with a 97.
There were seven girls who were awarded All-State honors at the conclusion of the event.
Medalist winner Spigner led the group of honorees. Alex Barnwell of Pulaski Academy was next with a score of 82. Brookland had two All-State players in the field; Vivian McMechan scored an 84 and Emma Buiter finished with an 86. Emily Minton of Valley View and Bailey Cuzick of Farmington each shot an 88. Marseilles of Harrison finished the list of award winners.
Class 4A State Golf Results
School Team Score
1. Brookland 261
2. Nashville 262
3. Harrison 271
4. Farmington 283
5. Ozark 291
6. Clarksville 308
7. Pulaski Academy 316
8. Valley View 318
9. Estem 342
10. Crossett 345
11. Bauxite 357
