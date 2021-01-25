GRAVETTE — When there is a target on a team’s back, they are expecting to get everyone’s best shot.
That is the case for the Harrison Lady Goblins. The No. 8 ranked team in Arkansas has taken a lot of shots from fellow league members of the 4A-1.
Friday night was not an exception. The Lady Goblins left Gravette with a 47-46 come-from-behind victory.
Heading into the last period, Harrison trailed 31-27.
Alex Hill put the first seven points on the board for Harrison. The senior hit a bucket that was followed by two free throws. She then drained a trey.
Senior Mariah Hudson scored a bucket before Harrison turned to backup sophomore Shaylee Ward.
Ward hit three shots in a row.
Alex Hill then toed the free throw line for Harrison and she hit a charity toss to score the winning point of the game.
Harrison trailed at the first three stops.
Gravette moved out to a 9-7 lead at the end of the first break as Hill had a trey and two free throws to go with a Clare Barger field goal.
The Lady Goblins managed 11 points in the second frame as Maggie Salmon hit seven of the 11 Harrison points.
Hill hit the nets for seven more points in the third period and Brynn Oleson drained a shot to cut a point off of the Lady Lion lead heading into the final period.
Hill finished the game with 26 points for Harrison. Salmon added seven, Ward six, Barger four, Oleson and Hudson two each.
With the victory, the Lady Goblins move to 12-0 and 6-0 in league play. They lead the league standings. Gravette falls to 2-3 in league play and 9-5 overall.
Harrison is back in action on Tuesday night. The Lady Goblins play host to Huntsville. This is the first of two home games this week.
Ninth-grade girls action begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday followed by junior varsity boys, varsity girls and varsity boys. Tickets will be available online at www.harrisongoblins.com. If the event is not sold out, there will be tickets at the door.
