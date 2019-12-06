WILLARD, Mo. — It was Harrison's Lady Goblins annual trip to the Willard (Mo.) Four State Classic.
It was another win for the Lady Goblins in the event.
Thursday night facing Bentonville West High School, Harrison rolled to an easy 56-29 win.
Harrison put the game out of reach early in the third quarter.
After the Lady Wolves scored to cut Harrison's lead to 32-17, the Lady Goblins scored the next nine points of the game.
Caroline Cecil and Brynn Oleson hit back-to-back treys from the same spot on the right side of the wing. Olseon followed that with a free throw before Mariah Hudson had a steal in the front court and converted that into two points on the offensive end.
With 5:56 left in the third period, Harrison led 41-17.
West scored on a second chance basket before the Lady Goblins scored the next seven points.
Oleson started the run. Shayne Gilliam hit the next two buckets in the paint before Kenzie Parker ended the run with a bucket.
After a Lady Wolf free throw, Oleson and Parker scored baskets before the third period buzzer sounded. Parker's bucket gave the Lady Goblins a 31-point lead which activated the mercy rule.
Madison Bell started the final period with a basket to give the Lady Goblins their largest lead of the game and the season at 54-21.
Harrison is now 2-1 on the season. The Lady Goblins were back in action on Friday as they faced Fort Scott, Kan. Saturday the team faces Willard, Mo. at 2:30 p.m.
The Lady Goblins jumped out to a 9-5 lead midway through the first period after Cecil hit a free throw.
Marion Groberg scored after collecting an offensive rebound to put Harrison ahead, 11-7, at the first break.
At the 4:22 mark of the second period, Oleson scored to give Harrison its first double-digit lead of the game at 20-9.
West scored then Harrison went on a 11-2 run in the last 2:21 of the half.
Parker started that run with a trey followed by a Groberg basket after taking a pass from Parker.
Cecil was fouled on a shot after taking a pass from Maggie Salmon. She hit both freebies before Salmon received a pass from Parker to score.
After West scored, Cecil stole a pass and drove the length of the floor for the last score of the first half.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Cecil with 13 points. Oleson added 11, Groberg 10, Parker eight, Hudson, Gilliam and Bell four each and Salmon two.
