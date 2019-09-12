Two of the powerhouses of the 4A-North met Tuesday night in volleyball action at Goblin Arena.
When the night was over, it was the home team that came away with a hard fought five-set win. The Lady Goblins won, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Harrison also won the eighth-grade and junior high game while Shiloh Christian won the junior varsity set.
The Lady Goblins scored the last four points of the fifth set to take the win.
Trailing 12-11, Kori Parker tied the set with a tip after taking a set from Ella Kate Reynolds. Olivia Ditmanson then got hot. She found the hole in Shiloh’s defense and tipped over a double block to give the Lady Goblins a 13-12 lead.
She followed that up with a kill to push Harrison to match point. After a long volley, Ditmanson found the floor again with a kill to give Harrison a conference win.
Harrison started the fifth set with a 3-0 lead. Grace Strode had a block and then followed it up with a kill after Shiloh passed the ball over the net.
The Lady Saints rallied for the next four points to take a 4-3 lead.
Parker tied the game with a tip at four.
Both teams played nip-and-tuck volleyball. A Ditmanson tip tied the set at 7. Then she had a kill to make it an 8-8 affair.
Shiloh scored the next two points. However, freshman Mariah Lizarda took a pass from Parker to pull Harrison within a point at 10-9.
The night started with Harrison on fire. The Lady Goblins pulled away midway through the first set.
Reynolds had a kill to give the Lady Goblins a 10-8 advantage.
Sydni Dufresne served up an ace before Sydney Sidani had a kill.
Shiloh got the next point, but Harrison responded with another kill from Reynolds and a quick set set from Parker to Strode to put Harrison ahead, 15-9.
Harrison used a combination of serving and kills to finish the set. Brooke Stith and Parker had an ace each and Strode had two kills to finish the set.
Harrison was continuing the momentum into the second set.
Reynolds started with an ace before Strode had two kills and an ace to put Harrison ahead, 7-3.
The Lady Goblin offense stopped allowing Shiloh to get back in the contest.
After trailing, 15-14, Reynolds connected on an ace to tie the set at 15.
A Parker tip tied it again at 16. However, Harrison managed on a Ditmanson kill the rest of the way.
Shiloh doubled up the Lady Goblins at 10-5 when Reynolds recorded a kill.
The Lady Saints had a double-digit lead at 21-11 before Harrison started the climb back into the set.
Ditmanson had a block and later a backline kill by Parker after taking a pass from Jasmine Armer pulled Harrison within 22-15.
Harrison allowed Shiloh to make the mistakes as the squad only recorded a Strode kill. Harrison pulled within, 24-22 before dropping the set.
The momentum at the end of the third carried over for the Lady Goblins into the fourth.
Both teams battled hard in the early going. Taylor Odom had a block for Harrison to tie the set at 15. After a passing error by the Lady Saints, Ditmanson had a kill to continue a Harrison run.
Lizarda had two kills that sandwiched a Reynolds spike for a score to push the Lady Goblins ahead, 21-17.
Shiloh reeled off the next four points to tie the set. Harrison would not be denied as Parker scored with a tip and Lizarda recorded her third kill of the set.
Harrison will not be at home for the next two weeks before coming back to Goblin Arena and hosting Prairie Grove on Sept. 24. Harrison’s next match is at Berryville on Sept. 17.
Leading Harrison in the match was Strode with 14 kills, one tip, one block and two aces. Ditmanson had eight kills, two tips and one block; Parker had four kills, three tips and an ace. Reynolds had five kills and two aces; Lizarda four kills; Sidani one kill; Odom one block and Stith and Dufresne one ace each.
Reynolds ended the night with 19 assists. Parker had 18 and Armer two.
