PRAIRIE GROVE — The Harrison Lady Goblins were looking for a trip to the finals of the 4A-1 District Basketball Tournament on Thursday night in Prairie Grove. However, Gravette was standing in the way.
Solid defense by the Lady Goblins was the ticket as Harrison turned back a Lady Lion team, 42-26.
Harrison used a fourth period run to make the point totals look good on the scoreboard.
Gravette hit a shot to open the fourth period and pulled within, 28-24, of Harrison.
However, the last 6:24 of the contest saw Harrison end the game with a 14-2 run.
Kenzie Parker started the Harrison run with a free throw. Parker had taken a pass from Marion Groberg and drew a foul.
Groberg found herself on the low block all alone as Gravette’s half court trap had expanded to three-fourths of the court. Sydney Shrum saw her post player standing there and hit her with a pass that resulted in a bucket.
Groberg swatted two Lady Lion shot attempts on the next possession. That led to a Brynn Oleson left-handed layup with 4:45 left in the game.
At the 3:59 mark, Oleson hit Parker for a layup and Harrison was ahead 35-24.
Gravette pushed the ball down the court and was fouled on the shot attempt. They hit the two free throws for the last points of the game for the No. 2 team from the West side of the conference.
Groberg crashed the offensive boards on the next Harrison trip down the court. She collected two missed shots before scoring the bucket for Harrison.
Only 14 seconds later, she was at the free throw line shooting two free throws after a technical foul was assessed to Gravette.
She nailed one of those.
The next two points in the run came after another Groberg offensive rebound. She hit a shot on the left block.
Shrum ended the scoring for Harrison with a bucket at the 1:23 mark.
The Lady Goblins used solid second period defense to take control of the game.
Heading into the last frame of the first half, Harrison held Gravette scoreless the entire quarter. The Lady Lions played 9:57 without a goal.
Groberg tied the game with 7:22 left in the first half. That goal tied the contest.
A Maggie Salmon triple from the right wing gave the Lady Goblins a 15-12 lead. Harrison never gave up that advantage.
The period ended like it began with a Groberg basket. Parker hit a free throw during the stretch.
Groberg started the third period with a basket after collecting an offensive rebound.
Gravette broke its scoreless streak with two free throws.
Harrison grabbed its first double-digit lead at the 5:09 mark after Groberg scored on a second chance basket.
The Lady Goblins ended the third period scoring with a pair of free throws by Caroline Cecil with 1:43 left.
Harrison will play in the finals of the tournament on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Farmington.
Leading the Harrison charge was Groberg with 15 points. Mariah Hudson scored eight points all in the first period, Parker and Oleson six each, Salmon three and Cecil and Shrum two apiece.
