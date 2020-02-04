g

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Harrison has been sitting at the No. 10 spot in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll since the initial rankings. That changed this week.

The Lady Goblins are now at No. 8 with a 21-1 overall record and will host Berryville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Fort Smith Northside remains at the top followed by Bentonville, Conway and Batesville.

Fayetteville moves into the fifth slot after Little Rock Christian was defeated by Vilonia last Tuesday.

Nettleton moved up to No. 6 and Cabot dropped a spot to seventh.

Harrison fills the eighth selection and Greenwood stays put at No. 9.

Little Rock Christian falls to No. 10 and is tied for the final spot with Vilonia who was previously unranked.

The Class 6A polls were unchanged with Northside leading the way ahead of Bentonville and Conway. Fayetteville and Cabot round out the top 5.

Nettleton leads Class 5A after being No. 2. Greenwood and Vilonia are tied for the second spot and Little Rock Christian falls from the top to No. 4. Mountain Home drops a spot to No. 5 after a loss to West Memphis.

In Class 4A, Batesville leads the way with Harrison in second and Star City third. Farmington moved up to fourth and Pulaski Academy fell to fifth.

Class 3A was unchanged with Central Arkansas Christian in first followed by Mountain View, Charleston, Hoxie and Lamar.

Valley Springs and Bergman each received votes in the poll.

Rankings stayed the same as last week in Class 2A with Melbourne leading the polls. Quitman was second and Bigelow stayed third. Marmaduke and Earle finished the poll.

Viola remains atop Class 1A. Emerson moved up a spot to second and Kirby moved from fourth to third. Concord fell from No. 2 to fourth and Mount Vernon-Enola entered the poll at fifth. Alpena received votes after falling from No. 5.

Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll

Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 1. Rank-ing is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

1. FS Northside (11)    18-3    152    1

2. Bentonville (3)    18-1    142    2

3. Conway (1)    17-4    110    3

4. Batesville (1)    22-1    103    4

5. Fayetteville    15-4    83    7

6. Nettleton     19-3    81    8

7. Cabot     17-3    48    6

8. Harrison    22-1    35    10

9. Greenwood    16-4    33    9

10. LR Christian    16-3    28    5

tie- Vilonia    18-2    28    NR

Others receiving votes: Star City 10, Mountain Home 8, Pulaski Academy 5, Mountain View 4, West Memphis 3, Russellville 2, Farmington 2, Lamar 2, Melbourne 1.

CLASS 6A

1. FS Northside (11)    18-3    75    1

2. Bentonville (4)    18-1    66    2

3. Conway (1)    17-4    42    3

4. Fayetteville    15-4    34    4

5. Cabot    17-3    22    5

Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Nettleton (10)    19-3    69    2

2. Greenwood (3)    16-4    46    3

tie- Vilonia (2)     18-2    46    5

4. LR Christian (1)    16-3    42    1

5. Mountain Home    16-4    16    4

tie- West Memphis    17-4    16    NR

Others receiving votes: Hot Springs Lakeside 5.

CLASS 4A

1. Batesville (14)    22-1    77    1

2. Harrison (1)     22-1    56    2

3. Star City (1)    22-0    47    3

4. Farmington    21-3    30    5

5. Pulaski Academy    18-2    23    4

Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 7.

CLASS 3A

1. Central Ark. Christian (8)    21-3    63    1

2. Mountain View (6)    19-2    57    2

3. Charleston (1)    19-2    44    3

4. Hoxie    17-3    32    4

5. Lamar (1)    21-2    21    5

Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 12, West Helena 6, Bergman 3, Walnut Ridge 2.

CLASS 2A

1. Melbourne (15)    21-2    74    1

2. Quitman (1)    19-2    65    2

3. Bigelow    20-2    46    3

4. Marmaduke 23-8    25    4

5. Earle    22-5    15    5

Others receiving votes: Riverside 7, Acorn 5, Poyen 3.

CLASS 1A

1. Viola (16)    28-2    80    1

2. Emerson    26-2    50    3

3. Kirby     26-5    45    4

4. Concord    20-4    31    2

5. Mount Vernon-Enola    24-4    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Ouachita 8, West Side Greers Ferry 7, Alpena 4, Norfork 2, Mammoth Spring 1.

