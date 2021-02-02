NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Another week of basketball in the books did little to change the Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Polls.
Harrison, Bergman and Valley Springs are the lone local teams to earn a nod in the recent rankings.
Harrison is 14-0 and continues to rest in the No. 8 position in the Overall Poll following wins over Huntsville and Pea Ridge. The Lady Goblins are one of only two teams with an undefeated record in the respective poll.
Bergman leads the Class 3A rankings and received five votes in the Overall Poll after wins at Valley Springs and Greenland last week. The Lady Panthers earned one more vote than last week with their 27-1 record.
Valley Springs defeated Lincoln last week and after the loss to Bergman, fell two spots to No. 5 in Class 3A.
None of the teams in the Overall Poll lost a game last week. Only two teams changed positions.
Bentonville continues to lead the way with a 12-2 record. Fort Smith Northside takes second and Batesville holds at No. 3. The changes were at No. 4 and No. 5. Melbourne moved up a position to fourth and Conway fell a line to fifth. Greenwood is No. 6 with Little Rock Christian at seventh. Harrison stayed at No. 8 while North Little Rock sits at No. 9 and Vilonia is No. 10.
Bentonville took its spot back at the top of Class 6A while Fort Smith Northside sank back down to No. 2. Conway is third followed by North Little Rock and then Fayetteville.
Class 5A remains unchanged with Batesville leading Greenwood, Little Rock Christian, Vilonia and then Lake Hamilton.
The Lady Goblins continue to lead Class 4A with Star City holding at No. 2. Nashville enters the poll at No. 3 while Farmington moved up a position to fourth. Mena dropped two spots to fifth after a loss to Nashville last week.
Bergman continues to hold the top line in Class 3A and Mountain View remains at the two-spot. Central Arkansas Christian moved up from fourth to third along with Hoxie jumping up a line to fourth. Valley Springs is No. 5 with a 19-6 record.
Class 2A continues to be unanimously led by Melbourne followed by Des Arc. Marmaduke moved from fourth to third and Salem enters the poll at fourth. Acorn held at No. 5.
Mount Vernon-Enola is 20-2 and leads Class 1A. Kirby moved up to second while Viola fell to third. Emerson held its spot at No. 4 and Rural Special found its way into the poll at No. 5.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 30. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
1. Bentonville (7) 12-2 153 1
2. Fort Smith Northside (7) 18-1 146 2
3. Batesville (3) 17-0 134 3
4. Melbourne 20-1 116 5
5. Conway 14-3 108 4
6. Greenwood 15-3 92 6
7. Little Rock Christian 15-1 70 7
8. Harrison 14-0 50 8
9. North Little Rock 13-5 27 9
10. Vilonia 17-2 16 10
Others receiving votes: Star City 9, Bergman 5, Lake Hamilton 4, Mountain View 2, Jonesboro 2, Nettleton 1, Farmington 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Bentonville (9) 12-2 76 2
2. Fort Smith Northside (8) 18-1 74 1
3. Conway 14-3 54 3
4. North Little Rock 13-5 34 4
5. Fayetteville 9-6 16 5
Others receiving votes: Rogers 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Batesville (15) 17-0 83 1
2. Greenwood (2) 15-3 63 2
3. Little Rock Christian 15-1 51 3
4. Vilonia 17-2 34 4
5. Lake Hamilton 15-3 16 5
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 7, Nettleton 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Harrison (14) 14-0 82 1
2. Star City (3) 21-3 69 2
3. Nashville 17-4 37 –
4. Farmington 14-4 34 5
5. Mena 13-2 13 3
Others receiving votes: Brookland 11, Pea Ridge 7, Pulaski Academy 3, Southside Batesville 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman (10) 27-1 77 1
2. Mountain View (6) 13-2 66 2
3. Central Ark. Christian (1) 13-0 52 4
4. Hoxie 17-1 31 5
5. Valley Springs 19-6 13 3
Others receiving votes: Dover 7, Atkins 3, Danville 2, Ashdown 2, Cossatot River 1, Cedarville 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (17) 20-1 80 1
2. Des Arc 14-0 61 2
3. Marmaduke 23-4 50 4
4. Salem 13-5 26 –
5. Acorn 20-3 14 5
Others receiving votes: Tuckerman 11, Cotter 5, Bigelow 4, Flippin 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (11) 20-2 69 1
2. Kirby (2) 14-4 57 3
3. Viola (2) 23-5 49 2
4. Emerson (1) 15-3 49 4
5. Rural Special 10-3 12 –
Others receiving votes: Ouachita (1) 9, Norfork 5, Wonderview 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.