NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The only movement this week in the Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Overall Poll was the Lady Goblins of Harrison moving up into a tie with Cabot in the seventh spot.
As of Monday, Harrison’s 23-straight wins have made an impression on voters as they gained another 10 votes since the last poll.
Valley Springs climbed back into the polls in Class 3A.
Fort Smith Northside remains atop the overall poll with Bentonville, Conway, Batesville and Fayetteville rounding out the top five.
Nettleton stays at six before Cabot and Harrison share No. 7. Greenwood is ninth and Vilonia stays at tenth for the second-straight week.
Class 6A looks just like it did last week with Fort Smith Northside at No. 1 followed by Bentonville, Conway, Fayetteville and Cabot.
Nettleton leads Class 5A with Greenwood nipping on its heels. Vilonia falls to third after being tied with Greenwood last week in the two spot.
West Memphis moved up a slot to fourth and Little Rock Christian fell down a position to fifth.
Class 4A is unchanged with Batesville leading the way. Harrison remains second followed by undefeated Star City and then Farmington and Pulaski Academy.
Farmington and Harrison have a matchup at Goblin Arena on Friday to end the 4A-1 regular season.
Everything changed in Class 3A.
Central Arkansas Christian dropped two conference games last week and fell from the No.1 spot to unranked.
The top four teams all moved up a position with Mountain View claiming the top place followed by Charleston, Hoxie and Lamar. Valley Springs entered the poll at No. 5.
Melbourne stayed at the top of Class 2A with Quitman and Bigelow taking second and third respectively. Earle moved up to fourth from fifth and Marmaduke fell a position to fifth.
Class 1A stayed the same with Viola leading Emerson, Kirby, Concord and Mount Vernon-Enola.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (9) 19-3 132 1
2. Bentonville (3) 20-1 122 2
3. Conway (1) 18-4 90 3
4. Batesville (1) 24-1 85 4
5. Fayetteville 17-4 79 5
6. Nettleton 20-3 58 6
7. Cabot 18-3 45 7
tie. Harrison 23-1 45 8
9. Greenwood 17-4 40 9
10. Vilonia 19-2 29 10
Others receiving votes: Star City 15, Melbourne 6, Pulaski Academy 5, West Memphis 5, Farmington 5, Mountain View 4, Viola 2, LR Christian 2 Lamar 1.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (9) 19-3 65 1
2. Bentonville (4) 20-1 57 2
3. Conway (1) 18-4 38 3
4. Fayetteville 17-4 29 4
5. Cabot 18-3 21 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 5A
1. Nettleton (8) 20-3 62 1
2. Greenwood (4) 17-4 50 2
3. Vilonia (2) 19-2 40 2
4. West Memphis 18-4 20 5
5. LR Christian 16-4 19 4
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 13, Hot Springs Lakeside 5, Lake Hamilton 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (12) 24-1 68 1
2. Harrison (1) 23-1 46 2
3. Star City (1) 23-0 42 3
4. Farmington 23-3 22 4
5. Pulaski Academy 20-2 21 5
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 11.
CLASS 3A
1. Mountain View (8) 21-2 57 2
2. Charleston (5) 21-2 44 3
3. Hoxie 21-3 43 4
4. Lamar (1) 23-2 29 5
5. Valley Springs 26-7 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Harding Academy 8, Central Arkansas Christian 8, Walnut Ridge 3, Bergman 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (14) 24-2 70 1
2. Quitman 21-2 56 2
3. Bigelow 22-2 40 3
4. Earle 23-5 16 5
5. Marmaduke 25-8 15 4
Others receiving votes: Acorn 6, Riverside 4, Poyen 3.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (14) 30-2 70 1
2. Emerson 27-2 42 2
3. Kirby 29-5 37 3
4. Concord 21-4 33 4
5. Mount Vernon-Enola 26-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Norfork 6, West Side Greers Ferry 5, Alpena 1.
