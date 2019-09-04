SILOAM SPRINGS — As the second week of the volleyball season continues, Harrison met up with an old rival in Siloam Springs.
It was a long night as the match went five sets. The Lady Goblins came away with their first win of the season.
Harrison defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 15-13.
With the win the Lady Goblins are now 1-2 overall before staring 4A-North play.
Harrison will host Gravette beginning at 4 p.m. with eighth-grade action.
The Lady Lions come into the season with a 0-1 mark. The squad lost a three-game set to Rogers Heritage to start the season.
