SPRINGDALE — A cold dreary day didn’t slow down the 4A-1 District Cross Country Meet on Monday. Shiloh Christian hosted the meet at Springdale.
In the senior girls division, Harrison claimed second place. Berryville was limited to three girls running the race.
Berryville took fourth place in the senior boys division while Harrison was without a runner.
Berryville won the junior girls event with Harrison winning a tie-breaker with Farmington for second place.
Berryville took third in the junior boys run while Harrison was fifth.
Senior Girls
Pea Ridge took the top spot at Springdale with 25 points while the Lady Goblins finished second by collecting 40 points. Prairie Grove took third with 93 points. Farmington was fourth with 104 and Gentry’s 117 points was fifth.
Harrison’s Camryn Casey was the first Lady Goblin across the line in 22:37.68 for third place. Noelle Pall was close behind in fourth in 22:41.55. Madison Tramell was 11th in 23:33.99; Addie Jones, 13th, 23:36.12; Elise Bell, 14th, 24:17.54; Cassandra Benefiel; 16th; 24:45.48; Avery Davis, 20th, 25:00.45; and Vittoria Gratton, 22nd, 25:29.35.
Berryville’s Gisselle Estrad was sixth in 23:02.76. Mariana Hernandez was 45th in 31:48.90 and Shayleigh Broeker was 49th in 35:57.07.
Senior Boys
Pea Ridge added another top finish in the senior boys race with 28 points. Gravette was second with 68 and Farmington had 76 points in third. Fourth was Berryville with 81 points followed by Prairie Grove’s 112, Shiloh Christian’s 136 and Gentry’s 210.
Berryville’s Jacob Lopez led the Bobcats with fifth place in 19:17.34. Caden Nickell finished 10th in 19:27.45. Trenton Hughes was 22nd in 20:59.13; Cole Price, 28th, 21:57.76; Reese Johnson, 30th, 22:09.53; and Dawson Williams, 38th, 22:32.11.
Junior Girls
Berryville finished atop the leader board in the junior girls division with 61 points. Close behind was Harrison and Farmington tying with 63 points. Harrison won the tie-breaker and took second place. Fourth was Pea Ridge with 66 followed by Shiloh Christian’s 125 and Gravette’s 135.
Carly Smith finished third to lead Berryville in 14:15.02. Bella Knapp was seventh in 14:26.32; Astralia Amos, 11th, 14:576.24; Zariel Long, 21st, 16:09.14; and Maranatha Ross, 24th, 16:25.39.
Harrison’s Sagar Clemence finished fifth for the Junior Lady Goblins in 14:19.87. Sidney Wagner was 13th in 15:20.07; Carley Phillips, 14th, 15:28.88; Charlize Adamos, 16th, 15:41.59; Jordin Quandt, 20th, 16:04.04; Gretchen Peck, 22nd, 16:16.12; Ellie Jones, 23rd, 16:17.25; Emme Bell, 34th, 17:07.21; Karma Wooten, 36th, 17:24.52; Hadlie Lemmon, 37th, 17:26.86; Ellie DenHollander, 47th, 18:48.47; Keely Husky, 58th, 20:23.99; and Jadyn Keys, 61st, 21:07.20.
Junior Boys
It was another Pea Ridge win in the junior boys division with 45 points. Farmington added 46 points for second. Berryville was third with 61, Huntsville tallied 84 for fourth and Harrison’s 126 points took fifth place.
The first runner across the finish line was Berryville’s Malachi Houghton in 11:40.16. Nestor Perez was third and finished in 12:01.12 for the Bobcats. Gabriel Wail was next in 49th in 15:59.95; Alex Reeves, 51st, 16:25.34; and Asher Ross, 56th, 16:53.68.
Harrison’s Conner Valentine was 23rd in 14:04.39. Samuel Earnest was 24th in 14:05.30; Steven Kahn, 33rd, 14:31.95; Grean Rogers, 42nd, 15:11.41; Landen Sims, 43rd, 15:11.67; Micah Phillips, 64th, 17:57.39; and Tanner Smith, 66th, 19:42.59.
