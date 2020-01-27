GENTRY — It was a total team effort for Harrison on Friday night when the Lady Goblins and Gentry tangled in basketball action.
That team effort led to an easy victory for Harrison as they defeated the Lady Pioneers of Gentry, 55-25.
In the first 2:41 of the game, all five Lady Goblins had recorded a point to give the visitors control of the game.
Mariah Hudson was the first on the board. She took a pass from Caroline Cecil to score a basket. She was fouled on the play and Hudson completed the three-point play.
Those points were followed by a pair of free throws from Marion Groberg.
Gentry scored to make it a 5-2 contest.
Brynn Oleson was the next Lady Goblin to score as she hit a free throw. Hudson recorded an assist after driving the lane and pitching the ball to Kenzie Parker for an easy bucket.
Cecil made it a 9-2 game when she hit a free throw.
Harrison finished the first with a 21-9 lead as Groberg hit a trey to end the period’s scoring.
The Lady Pioneers started the second period with a pair of free throws to make it a 10-point contest. Then the Lady Goblins dropped the points on Gentry.
Harrison scored the next 16 points and ended the second period with an 18-2 run.
Parker and Hudson started the big run with back-to-back treys. Parker then had an open court steal and scored an uncontested layup.
Cecil nailed a trey and Groberg scored another bucket.
Sydney Shrum hit a 3-pointer to end the big 16-0 run.
Shayne Gilliam sent the Lady Goblins to the lockerroom with a 39-13 halftime lead.
Harrison moved to a 34-point lead in the third period when Cecil hit another trey.
The Lady Goblins will be back on the road Tuesday night as they travel to Pea Ridge.
Harrison is now 6-0 in league play and in first place of the east side of the 4A-1. Gentry is now 1-6 in conference play. The team is in fourth place on the west side of the 4A-1.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Groberg with 13 points. Hudson and Cecil added 10 each, Parker seven, Madison Bell four, Oleson, Maggie Salmon and Shrum three each and Gilliam two.
