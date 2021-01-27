Tuesday night was just another trip to the office for Harrison’s Lady Goblins.
Opposite Huntsville, the blue-and-gold stormed out of the gates in the 4A-1 home matchup for a 65-22 win. The Lady Goblins improved to a 7-0 conference record and 13-0 overall.
In the junior girls contest, Harrison picked up a 21-14 win over the Junior Lady Eagles.
Senior Girls
The Lady Goblins turned defense into offense all night long in a 65-22 win over Huntsville.
At the 2:45 mark in the first period, Huntsville was forced to call its first timeout of the game because Harrison had built a 14-0 lead and the game was getting out of hand early. The Lady Goblin fullcourt press was creating all sorts of fits for the Lady Eagles and was a sign of the way the rest of the game would transpire.
Alex Hill scored seven points in the initial run for Harrison along with buckets by both Mariah Hudson and Clare Barger. Senior Sydney Shrum drained a trey from the top of the key to force the Huntsville timeout.
The Lady Eagles outscored Harrison by an 8-7 mark the remainder of the first period and Harrison began the second frame with a 21-8 advantage.
Harrison started the second period on a 12-3 run that featured Shrum connecting on a pair of shots from behind the arc. Hudson added another four points and Shaylee Ward dropped a bucket in the paint.
Huntsville scored the final three points of the first half and the halftime advantage for the Lady Goblins was 19 points with a 33-14 score.
The third quarter was much like the first two. Huntsville collected six points when it was able to beat the press. Meanwhile, the Lady Goblins never slowed down while pouring out 21 points in the quarter.
Barger led the third-quarter charge with eight points that came from a variety of different ways. The sophomore began with a dish to Salmon in transition before earning a block on defense and taking the ball the distance for a score-and-one. After making the free throw, Salmon repaid the favor with an assist to Barger during a fastbreak after a Ward rebound. A trey from the top of the arc was Barger’s final point of the period and ended an 18-4 Harrison run.
Claire Cecil hit a 3 from the right corner to end the third and pushed the Lady Goblins into the final frame with a 54-20 lead.
The clock ran the entire fourth period and Harrison used it to end the contest on an 11-0 run. The final run of the game began with Madison Bell hitting a free throw on the first attempt and then Ward rebounding the second shot for a score. Ward continued to score on the next two possessions before Barger added a layup after a steal on defense. Travera Whitehorse scored the final Harrison bucket with a long jumper.
Huntsville managed its final basket of the night as time expired.
Barger finished with 15 points to lead Harrison and Hill collected 11 points. Shrum added nine points in the win, Hudson and Ward eight apiece, Salmon five, Bell four, Cecil three and Whitehorse two.
Junior Girls
A rescheduled game from the previous week resulted in the Junior Lady Goblins earning a 21-14 win over Huntsville.
Harrison began the second period with a 5-3 lead and both teams hit two baskets in the second period.
The Junior Lady Goblins outscored Huntsville by a 6-5 mark in the third frame and then a 6-2 difference in the final quarter.
Liani Cash led Harrison with six points, Eliana Warner added five, Reese Ricketts four and Mia Barrett, Erin Pratt and Abigail Henderson two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.