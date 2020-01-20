Whatever weaknesses that Harrison’s Lady Goblins may have, opponents have been unable to expose them.
Harrison holds an 18-1 record overall and are currently 4-0 in the 4A-1 after soundly defeating Huntsville on Friday night by a 64-47 score at Goblin Arena on Colors Day.
The Lady Goblin defense didn’t give up any easy shots and Harrison pushed the pace early to take an 18-10 lead at the first break.
Mariah Hudson shot 5-of-5 from the foul line along with a three-point play and a driving layup to end the first quarter. Caroline Cecil drained her first 3 of the game in the early minutes and Kenzie Parker scored on a pair of attacks to the rim.
Parker began the second frame with an assist to Brynn Oleson cutting to the basket before Cecil and Sydney Shrum took over on offense.
Cecil poured out 11 points in the second frame along with a score and one from Shrum midway through the period.
Harrison outscored the Lady Eagles by an 18-13 margin in the second and closed the first half with Cecil assisting to Madison Bell in the paint.
Harrison began the third with a 36-23 lead.
Cecil and Shrum picked up where they left off as Cecil drained a pair of long bombs and Shrum connected from behind the arc.
Hudson and Marion Groberg each sank a pair of charity tosses as the Harrison lead grew to a 49-35 mark entering the fourth period.
Groberg scored the first two Harrison baskets of the final quarter before Shrum picked a pass on defense and sent a quick pass to Cecil for a transition layup.
Oleson added the next four points by driving to the basket and Cecil ended her night scoring off a pass from Groberg.
The Lady Goblins ended the ballgame with Hudson driving to the goal and scoring with the foul. Hudson sank her eighth foul shot of the game as Harrison was 15-of-18 as a group from the stripe.
Cecil drained four 3s on her way to a game-high 24 points in the Lady Goblin win. Hudson finished with 14 points, Groberg six, Shrum and Oleson six apiece, Parker four and Bell two.
Harrison continues conference play on Tuesday when they host Prairie Grove at 6 p.m.
