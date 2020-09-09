FAYETTEVILLE — Harrison’s first trip of the golf season to Fayetteville Country Club ended with consistent scores from the Lady Goblins.
Of the nine teams that made the trip to the course, five schools had enough players to complete a card. Harrison finished second place in the girls division and Berryville was limited to one player for the Lady Bobcats.
In the boys division, neither Harrison nor Berryville were able to get into the top three on the scoreboard.
Senior Girls
Gravette found its way to the top with a team score of 265. The Lady Goblins were 10 strokes back with a 275 and Farmington took third with a 285.
Harrison was led by Halle Marseilles who shot a round of 90. Riley Richardson was close behind with a 91 and Ella Kaye Spry tallied a 94.
Emma Hall shot a 108 as the lone Berryville player.
Senior Boys
Farmington finished in the top position on Tuesday with a medalist round of 73. Two Cardinal players shot in the 70’s and the team finished with a 232. Gravette was close behind with a 235 and Shiloh Christian took third with a 265.
Berryville had the fifth lowest score with a 285. Nate Allen led the way with an 88. D.J. Colbert added a 93 and Jack Dignan shot a 105. Ashton Blok had a 106.
Harrison totaled 291 and was led by Nicholas Theil’s 94. Reggie Grant was next with a 97 and Owen Styles shot a 100 to complete the card. Blaise Bonds shot a 107.
