It was the last non-conference game before the 4A-1 starts for the Lady Goblins of Harrison.
When the squad got ready to flex its muscles, the Lady Goblins roared to a 58-43 win over Providence Academy of Rogers.
Harrison had taken a commanding 16-point lead in the second period at 30-14. However, the squad didn’t score again during the last 5:59 of the frame to allow the Lady Patriots to pull within, 30-25, at halftime.
Four straight free throws by Harrison — two by Marion Groberg and two by Mariah Hudson — to start the second half gave Harrison a nine-point lead.
The Lady Patriots scored the next five points to pull as close as they would get the rest of the night at 34-30.
Harrison scored the next 17 points over a 4:01 stretch to take control of the game.
Caroline Cecil started the streak with a 3-pointer. Brynn Oleson had four straight free throws before Hudson drained a trey.
Oleson scored after collecting an offensive rebound. Kenzie Parker continued the streak with a free throw as Groberg and Hudson finished the streak with two points each.
Providence scored to set the third period scoring at 51-32 entering the fourth period.
With 1:45 left in the first period, Providence held its only lead of the night, 14-13.
Harrison then ripped off the next 16 points.
Groberg started the run that was followed by two free throws from Madison Bell. Camryn Casey ended the frame with a bucket to give Harrison a 19-14 lead.
Groberg started the the second with a three-point play. Parker then hit two free throws and stole a Lady Patriot pass to produce a layup.
Groberg and Hudson teamed up again for the next four points with each getting two of those. Harrison led 30-14 at the half.
The Lady Goblins will be back in action on Tuesday night as Shiloh Christian comes to town.
Harrison is 1-0 in 4A-1 action.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Groberg with 15 points. Parker added 12, Cecil 10, Hudson nine, Oleson six, Bell four and Casey two.
