SPRINGDALE — It was a slow first quarter for the Lady Goblins of Harrison.
However, that slow start didn’t end in a slow finish. The Lady Goblins ran away from Shiloh Christian, 61-24, in basketball action on Tuesday night in Springdale.
Harrison managed a slim, 14-11, lead after the first period. Then the No. 7 team in the Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Poll broke free to show why they are ranked so high.
Junior Brynn Oleson opened the period with a bucket that was followed by a trey from Sydney Shrum.
Caroline Cecil, who had two treys in the first period, hit her third as Harrison doubled up Shiloh Christian, 22-11.
Cecil hit another shot before Mariah Hudson gave the Lady Goblins a 26-11 lead. Hudson did her damage on the free throw line hitting a pair of charity tosses. She finished the contest hitting 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Kenzie Parker continued the Harrison streak with a basket after collecting an offensive rebound.
The Lady Goblins third trey of the second period came from Maggie Salmon who had her feet planted on the left wing as she dropped the shot into the net.
The Lady Goblins held their first 20-point lead with that shot.
Shiloh Christian was able to break the large Lady Goblin run with a bucket, but Harrison still had some work to do.
Parker hit another basket and Oleson found the net for two more points.
Shrum ended the half just as the buzzer was sounding with a trey to give the Lady Goblins a 38-13 lead at halftime.
Harrison’s defense continued to shine in the third period of the contest. The Lady Goblins held Shiloh to four points in the period and Salmon and Shrum were bombing away from the outside. Both juniors hit two treys in the frame as Harrison led 57-17 with a quarter left.
As the clock ran in the fourth, Makyla Mattix and Madison Bell each connected on a basket for the Lady Goblins.
With the win, Harrison extends its winning streak to 24 games. The Lady Goblins are 24-1 on the season and are 10-0 in league play.
The 4A-1’s two undefeated teams will meet on Friday night in Goblin Arena. Harrison plays host to Farmington. The Lady Cardinals are No. 4 in Class 4A in the latest poll. Harrison is No. 2 in Class 4A.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Shrum with 12 points. Cecil added 11, Salmon nine, Hudson eight, Oleson seven, Marion Groberg six, Parker four and Bell and Mattix two each.
