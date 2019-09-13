MOUNTAIN HOME — High school golf is still in full swing.
Harrison’s non-conference match at Big Creek Country Club ended with a first and third place finish against Searcy and the host team of Mountain Home.
The Lady Goblins finished with the lowest round in the tri-match with a 274. Mountain Home ended with a 278 and Searcy carded a 318.
Harrison’s senior boys finished with a 275 which was at the bottom of the leaderboard. Mountain Home took top marks with a 257. Searcy came in second with a stroke total of 265.
Senior Girls
Harrison’s Halle Marseilles took medalist honors by shooting an 86. Thea Norcross finished with a 92. Riley Richardson finished the card with a 96. Ella Kaye Spry totaled a 101.
Senior Boys
Ben Elliott led the Goblins with an 86 on the tough course. Max Payne finished the day with a 93 and teammate Nicholas Thiel shot a 96.
