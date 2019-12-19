Goblin Arena was stirring on Tuesday night as rivals Harrison and Mountain Home paired talents in senior girls basketball action.
Harrison held a slim lead at every break and won the defensive battle in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a 44-41 victory over the Lady Bombers.
The Lady Goblins began the fourth period with a 37-32 advantage and Harrison’s junior guard Brynn Oleson got things going by driving the lane with a left-handed layup in traffic. Marion Groberg followed on the next possession with a free throw to give Harrison a 40-32 lead.
Mountain Home responded with back-to-back baskets in the paint and Harrison matched it with Groberg driving the left baseline for a layup and then Mariah Hudson sinking a free throw to give the home team a 43-36 lead with 2:02 remaining.
The Lady Bombers added their next basket on a second-chance opportunity and then three points from the foul line after getting hit behind the arc on a shot with 8.1 seconds left.
Amongst an array of turnovers, timeouts and jump balls in the final seconds, Caroline Cecil hit a free throw for Harrison after Mountain Home’s coach was called with a technical to give the Lady Goblins a 44-41 lead.
The possession arrow went to Mountain Home after another jump ball with 4.7 seconds remaining.
The Lady Bomber’s final shot fell short and the Lady Goblins took the spirited win.
Harrison took a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter behind sharp shooting from Cecil. Cecil hit a deep 3-pointer from the right wing and another from the same spot to go with a driving layup for her 8 points in the first frame.
Groberg sank two free throws and assisted to Kenzie Parker cutting to the basket for a short shot followed by Hudson scoring in the paint to end the first.
Harrison began the second period in a tough spot.
Mountain Home scored six-straight points to take an 18-14 lead before Cecil got the hot hand again. The senior hit a long jumper and then another 3-pointer from the right wing before Groberg drove the lane and kicked the ball back out to her in the right corner for her fourth long bomb of the first half.
Mountain Home managed a three-point play in the final minute and Harrison took a 22-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Groberg opened the third by hitting a trey and then a driving up-and-under move in the paint that sandwiched two driving scores by Oleson and a pair of freebies by Cecil as Harrison built a 33-22 lead midway through the third.
Mountain Home then rallied with a 10-2 run to narrow the margin.
Oleson scored on a drive and Groberg finished the third with a putback and the Lady Goblins ended the third period with a 37-32 advantage.
Harrison’s win was led by 19 points from Cecil. Groberg finished with 12 points, Oleson eight, Hudson three and Parker two.
The Lady Goblins improve to a 9-1 record and will be back in action on Friday when they host the Lady Lions of Gravette in conference play.
